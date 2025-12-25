Christmas 2025: Is It A Dry Day In Delhi-NCR?

The short answer is: It depends on which side of the border you are on. While Christmas is traditionally a dry day in many parts of India, the 2025 regulations for the NCR are a mixed bag.

Delhi: Shops are Closed

In the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, Christmas Day (December 25, 2025) is officially recognized as a dry day.

According to the Delhi Excise Department, all retail liquor vends across the city must remain shut for the entire day. This means you will not be able to purchase alcohol from any government-authorized shops on Thursday.

Furthermore, most standalone bars and restaurants in Delhi are prohibited from serving alcohol on this day. However, private consumption at home is permitted, provided you stocked up before the shutters came down on Christmas Eve.

Noida and Ghaziabad (UP): Business as Usual

In a major relief for residents of Noida and Ghaziabad, the Uttar Pradesh excise department has not only kept shops open but has actually extended their operating hours. To accommodate the festive rush, liquor shops in these areas are permitted to stay open for an additional hour on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Moreover, the UP government has simplified the process for hosting parties. The cost of a 12-hour "occasional party license" for private homes has been reduced to ₹1,000, leading to a surge in legal permits issued to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and private hosts.

Gurgaon and Faridabad (Haryana): Open for Celebration

Similar to Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon (Gurugram) typically does not observe Christmas as a dry day. Retail outlets and bars are expected to operate during their standard festive hours. Haryana's excise policy is generally more liberal during the year-end season, making it a popular destination for those looking to celebrate.

Key Takeaways for Residents

Delhi: Stock up by December 24. Retail shops will be closed on December 25.

Noida/Gurgaon: No restrictions; shops and bars will remain open.

Legal Tip: If you are hosting a large party in a public space or community center in Noida, ensure you have obtained the mandatory ₹4,000 occasional license to avoid legal trouble.