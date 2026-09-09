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English NewsNewsIndiaChlorine gas leak at water filtration plant in MP's Sehore; four people hospitalised

Chlorine gas leak at water filtration plant in MP's Sehore; four people hospitalised

Sehore (MP), Sep 8 (PTI): Chlorine gas leaked from a water filtration plant near the Kahiri Dam in Lasudia Khas village in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night, affecting people in the vicinity, a police officer sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 12:17 AM (IST)

Sehore (MP), Sep 8 (PTI): Chlorine gas leaked from a water filtration plant near the Kahiri Dam in Lasudia Khas village in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night, affecting people in the vicinity, a police officer said.

Some people experienced eye irritation and breathing problems, and four of them were admitted to the Sehore District Hospital. According to doctors, all of them were out of danger.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said a team of doctors, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and police has reached the spot.

The local administration was fully alert and, as a precaution, preparations are being made to secure the surrounding area to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Chlorine gas was being used to purify water at the plant when a gas leak began from a tank, local sources claimed.

Choubey said that a team of doctors, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and police have reached the spot.

Local residents reported that chlorine gas was being used to purify the dam water at the plant when the gas leak began from a tank.

Senior doctor at the district hospital, Dr Hariom Gupta, said that no one was seriously injured and everyone is out of danger. PTI COR BNS MAS MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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