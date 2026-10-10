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English NewsNewsIndia‘No One Can Stop India’s Youth’: Chirag Paswan Slams Oppn For Playing Politics Over Delhi 'Protest' Curbs

‘No One Can Stop India’s Youth’: Chirag Paswan Slams Oppn For Playing Politics Over Delhi 'Protest' Curbs

Chirag Paswan said transport curbs cannot stop India's youth, accused the Opposition of politicising protests and called for dialogue with Gen Z.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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  • Meanwhile, Amit Shah cited BJP by-election wins, defending the party.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has said that train cancellations and road blockades cannot stop India’s youth, accusing the Opposition of spreading misinformation and politicising protests against the Election Commission. Paswan made the remarks on Friday as Delhi stepped up security ahead of a demonstration planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for Saturday. His comments came amid complaints about train cancellations, metro station closures and a heavy deployment of security personnel in the national capital.

While criticising repeated disruptions, the Union minister said young people should be heard and called for dialogue to resolve the confrontation over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

'No One Can Stop The Youth’

Responding to questions about disruptions to transport services, Paswan said repeated attempts to bring the capital to a standstill were not appropriate. He also accused some groups of creating confusion over the restrictions.

Paswan said: “These are the youth of India; no one can stop them. Some people are trying to spread false narratives. How many trains can be stopped, how much connectivity can be curbed, how many roads can be jammed."

He reiterated that young Indians had the potential to lead and influence the world, adding that disruptions to transport would not hold them back.

“The youth of India have the capability to show the way for the world. Nobody can stop them,” he said.

Asked again about train cancellations and Metro station closures, Paswan said the country's younger generation had the ability to overcome such obstacles. “These are India’s youth. They possess the capacity to show the world the way, just as previous generations have done. Nothing can hold them back,” he added.

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Paswan Accuses Opposition Of Politics

Paswan, whose party is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also criticised the Congress-led Opposition over demonstrations directed at the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While advocating dialogue to resolve the dispute, he alleged that the repeated protests were politically motivated and intended to disrupt normal life.

“They simply want to create a ruckus every day — something they have been doing for the past three days,” he said.

His remarks came amid heightened political tensions over the planned CJP demonstration and security measures in Delhi. 

Calls For Dialogue With Gen Z

Despite his criticism of the Opposition, Paswan said the concerns of young people, particularly members of Generation Z, should be heard.

Paswan said, “Tomorrow, the group known as the CJP will also be there. I certainly believe that the youth, especially Gen Z, must be heard. There should be a dialogue so that we can move towards a positive solution.”

ALSO READ: ‘Worse Than Emergency’: Kejriwal Slams Modi Over Delhi Crackdown Ahead Of CJP Protest, AAP Leaders Detained

Amit Shah Cites BJP Bypoll Wins

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah invoked the BJP's by-election victories to defend the party's political standing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Shah said: “The BJP, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, continues to win elections one after another despite the lies and disinformation campaigns run by Rahul Gandhi and the INDI Alliance....”

Frequently Asked Questions

Which group is planning a demonstration that heightened security in Delhi?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is planning a demonstration for Saturday. This planned protest has led to increased security measures in Delhi.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro Chirag Paswan DELHI NEWS AMIT SHAH CJP Protest
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