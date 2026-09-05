Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chirag Paswan complained against influencer for misusing his name.

Paswan sought probe into Bhardwaj's alleged Jantar Mantar assault claims.

LJP (Ram Vilas) denied ties, stressed no link to the incident.

Paswan expressed solidarity with victim's family, seeking justice.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has filed a complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj. He has alleged that his name was publicly and wrongly invoked in connection with an assault during a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Paswan has also urged Delhi Police to conduct a fair investigation and take appropriate action if the allegations are established.

The complaint comes after Bhardwaj reportedly spoke about the incident on a podcast and claimed links with several political leaders, including Paswan. The LJP (Ram Vilas) has rejected any suggestion of a personal association and said the party has no connection with the alleged assault.

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Chirag Paswan Complains Against Swatantra Bhardwaj

Responding to Bhardwaj’s remarks about the Jantar Mantar protest, where he reportedly referred to Paswan and BJP leader Kapil Mishra, the Union minister said the matter was extremely serious.

He said, “This incident is extremely serious. The way a person is openly admitting that they beat someone so severely that it could even have resulted in their death is deeply concerning.”

Paswan said that publicly acknowledging such an act, without facing action, could set a deeply troubling example. He also objected to what he described as the misuse of his name alongside those of several politicians.

What Did Chirag Paswan Say About Nishu Azad And Her Father Sanjay?

On the situation involving Nishu Azad and her father Sanjay Kumar, Paswan said people in public life regularly meet citizens who approach them to raise concerns or seek help. However, he stressed that such interactions cannot automatically be presented as evidence of a personal relationship.

Paswan said the claim that he personally knew Bhardwaj was incorrect and that using a politician’s name to suggest a private connection was wrong.

The LJP leader also expressed solidarity with Nishu Azad and her family. He said his party would stand with them and support efforts to ensure that the family receives justice.

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LJP Seeks Strict Action And Fair Probe

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has lodged its complaint at Delhi’s Parliament Street Police Station. The party has accused Bhardwaj of publicly invoking Chirag Paswan’s name and has sought an FIR and strict action against him.

The complaint also seeks to make it clear on record that the alleged incident has no connection with the party.

The controversy centres on an alleged assault involving Sanjay Kumar during a protest at Jantar Mantar in July. An FIR had already been registered at the Parliament Street police station in connection with the incident.

The matter gained fresh attention after a video involving Bhardwaj emerged, in which he was allegedly seen discussing an attack on the victim. His references to political connections, including an alleged link to Chirag Paswan, brought the issue back into focus.