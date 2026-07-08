Did Chinese Troops Enter 60 km Into India? Government Debunks Viral Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian government dismissed viral claim of Chinese troop intrusion.

PIB confirmed videos unrelated; new border road sparked speculation.

Authorities advise verifying information, relying on official sources only.

A viral social media claim alleging that Chinese troops entered 60 kilometres inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh has been dismissed as fake by the Indian government, with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarifying that the videos being circulated have no connection to the India-China border.

The claim alleged that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had advanced deep into the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh and established new camps. Given the sensitivity of India-China border issues, the claim quickly triggered concern and widespread discussion online.

However, the government has categorically rejected the allegation. The PIB's Fact Check unit said the videos being shared alongside the claim are unrelated to the India-China border and are being circulated with misleading context.

PIB Fact Check Labels Viral Claim As Fake

In its clarification, PIB Fact Check stated that the claim of Chinese troops entering 60 kilometres inside India is false.

"The claim is fake. The videos being circulated on social media are not from the India-China border and have no connection with this claim," the fact-check unit said.

The government has urged the public to rely only on verified and official sources for information related to national security, warning that misleading videos and unverified posts can create unnecessary panic and spread misinformation.

Why Such Claims Spread Quickly

Officials noted that videos accompanying viral claims are often old, taken from other countries or unrelated incidents, before being presented with a misleading narrative.

Such misinformation can generate confusion among the public and distort facts surrounding sensitive national security matters.

Authorities have advised people to verify the authenticity of videos, photographs and social media posts before forwarding them, particularly when they concern border security or defence issues.

What Sparked The Speculation?

The viral claim surfaced after recent satellite imagery revealed that China had constructed a new road across the India-Tibet border region near Arunachal Pradesh.

The road reportedly connects two settlements in a disputed area that has remained under Chinese control since 1959 and lies across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to reports, the new route links a village established in 2021 with another settlement developed in 2026. The settlements also appear to include dual-use infrastructure such as a helipad and a cement plant.

These developments renewed attention on China's infrastructure expansion along the frontier, leading some social media users to incorrectly link them with fresh claims of a major military incursion.

Difference Between 'Transgression' And 'Intrusion'

The Centre has also rejected recent claims of a fresh Chinese incursion into Indian territory.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Indian Army have said that the boundary in the region has not been formally demarcated, resulting in differing perceptions of the Line of Actual Control between India and China.

According to Rijiju, patrols from both sides occasionally enter areas claimed by the other because of these differing perceptions. Such incidents are referred to as "transgressions" rather than intrusions.

Experts continue to view China's rapid border infrastructure development as a strategic challenge. In response, India has accelerated the construction of roads, tunnels and other border infrastructure projects across Arunachal Pradesh.

Verify Before Sharing

The government has cautioned that genuine news is sometimes presented out of context, creating false narratives that spread rapidly online.

People are advised to verify the source of any suspicious video, image or social media claim and check whether an official agency has issued a clarification before sharing it further. Authorities warned that circulating unverified information can unintentionally fuel rumours and misinformation on issues related to national security.