'Children Lost Lives’: Rajasthan Suspends Kayson Pharma Medicines After Fatal Cough Syrup Cases

Rajasthan is grappling with a medical tragedy as the state government investigates Kayson Pharma, the company whose cough syrup has been linked to three child deaths and a doctor fainting. The syrup, containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide, was being distributed under the state’s free medicine scheme. Authorities have now suspended all Kayson Pharma products pending a thorough probe.

Deaths in Sikar and Bharatpur Spark Alarm

The first case emerged on Monday from Sikar, where a 5-year-old child, Nitish, tragically died after consuming the syrup. According to his parents, Nitish woke up at night, hiccupped once, drank water, went back to sleep, and never woke up. When rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Soon after, families from Bharatpur reported similar tragedies. Two-year-olds Teerthraj and Samrat Jatav died in September after taking the same cough syrup from government health centres. Samrat’s mother, Jyoti, recounted that the syrup was administered by the Chief Health Officer (CHO) after a consultation on September 18. While her other children vomited but survived, Samrat lost consciousness and passed away in a hospital on September 22.

Despite these reports, the government has hesitated to directly link the deaths in Bharatpur to the syrup, noting that the medicine was not explicitly mentioned on prescriptions. According to NDTV’s their on-ground investigation confirmed that dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup was indeed distributed at local government dispensaries.

Government Action and Medical Oversight

In response, the Rajasthan medical department has suspended the health officer involved in the Sikar case. Director of Public Health, Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma, stressed that doctors had not prescribed the syrup for these children, noting that dextromethorphan is not recommended for pediatric use.

An advisory has also been issued to all physicians, urging strict adherence to prescription protocols and responsible dispensing practices to prevent unauthorized use of medicines.

Kayson Pharma’s Troubled History

The current probe raises broader questions about Kayson Pharma’s track record. In 2023, one of the company’s medicines failed quality standards, yet it secured tenders again—a matter now under scrutiny.

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore highlighted that Kayson Pharma has been “blacklisted” multiple times and demanded a state-wide crackdown on counterfeit medicines. He criticised recent changes to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, claiming that loopholes now allow medicines lacking key ingredients to avoid being classified as counterfeit, endangering public health.

Rising Concerns Over Safety and Accountability

The unfolding tragedy underscores urgent concerns over medicine safety, regulatory oversight, and accountability in Rajasthan. As investigations continue, questions loom large: How did a company with a problematic history regain supply contracts? And how can future pediatric deaths be prevented in government healthcare schemes?