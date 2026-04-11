Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaChild falls into borewell in Ujjain, dies; CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for family

Child falls into borewell in Ujjain, dies; CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for family

Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed grief over the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Ujjain, and announced Rs 4 lakh assistance for the famil.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed grief over the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Ujjain, and announced Rs 4 lakh assistance for the family.

Bhagirath slipped into the well at Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil, about 75 km from Ujjain, between 7 pm and 7:30 pm on Thursday. He was pulled out after nearly 23 hours of effort but could not be saved. Bhagirath was rushed to a hospital immediately on Friday evening, where doctors declared him dead.

"The news of Bhagirath's death after falling into a borewell in Jhalaria village under Badnagar in Ujjain is extremely sad. The district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams began a rescue operation immediately after receiving information, but unfortunately the child could not be saved," Yadav said in a post on X.

"My condolences are with the bereaved family. The government is providing financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this immense loss," he added.

A rescue operation continued throughout the night, during which rock formations hindered digging efforts, officials said.

District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Suyash Shrivastava stated that the child was found dead during examination. PTI LAL BNM

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls

Published at : 11 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 11 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Police deployment, traffic management planned ahead of farmers' protest on Apr 11 in Haryana
Police deployment, traffic management planned ahead of farmers' protest on Apr 11 in Haryana
India
UP boat capsize: Most victims from Punjab; Mann assures Yogi of every possible help
UP boat capsize: Most victims from Punjab; Mann assures Yogi of every possible help
India
Child falls into borewell in Ujjain, dies; CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for family
Child falls into borewell in Ujjain, dies; CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for family
India
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Modi Promises 7th Pay Commission For Bengal Employees Within 45 Days
PM Modi Promises 7th Pay Commission For Bengal Employees Within 45 Days
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls
Breaking News: Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Cash Scandal, Submits Resignation to President
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Oath Row Sparks Fierce Debate Between RJD and JD(U) Over Bihar CM Future
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Amidst Rising CM Speculations
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Marks a Turning Point in Bihar's Political Landscape
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Raghav Chandra
Raghav Chandra
OPINION | One Word, Global Shock: How Trump’s ‘Civilisation’ Threat Sparked Fear Of Catastrophe
Opinion
Embed widget