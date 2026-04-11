Child falls into borewell in Ujjain, dies; CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for family

Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed grief over the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Ujjain, and announced Rs 4 lakh assistance for the family.

Bhagirath slipped into the well at Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil, about 75 km from Ujjain, between 7 pm and 7:30 pm on Thursday. He was pulled out after nearly 23 hours of effort but could not be saved. Bhagirath was rushed to a hospital immediately on Friday evening, where doctors declared him dead.

"The news of Bhagirath's death after falling into a borewell in Jhalaria village under Badnagar in Ujjain is extremely sad. The district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams began a rescue operation immediately after receiving information, but unfortunately the child could not be saved," Yadav said in a post on X.

"My condolences are with the bereaved family. The government is providing financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family members. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this immense loss," he added.

A rescue operation continued throughout the night, during which rock formations hindered digging efforts, officials said.

District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Suyash Shrivastava stated that the child was found dead during examination. PTI LAL BNM

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