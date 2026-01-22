7 Workers Killed, Several Injured In Deadly Blast At Chhattisgarh Steel Plant

At least seven workers were charred to death and several others sustained serious injuries following a powerful explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district, triggering panic and raising fresh questions over industrial safety standards in the state. The incident occurred at an operational unit on the outskirts of Baloda Bazar, where routine work was underway at the time of the blast.

Local authorities said the impact of the explosion was severe, with flames and thick smoke engulfing parts of the facility within minutes. Emergency services rushed to the site soon after the incident was reported, launching rescue and firefighting operations amid hazardous conditions.

Explosion Sparks Massive Fire at Facility

According to officials familiar with the situation, the explosion occurred inside one of the production units of the steel plant, causing a sudden fire that spread rapidly. Workers present in the affected section were caught off guard, leaving several with little chance to escape.

Fire tenders from Baloda Bazar and neighbouring districts were deployed to control the blaze, while police cordoned off the area to prevent further casualties. The fire was brought under control after sustained efforts, allowing rescue teams to enter the premises and retrieve victims.

The bodies of seven workers were recovered from the site, many of them severely burnt, officials said. Several injured workers were shifted to nearby hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Rescue Operations and Medical Response

District administration officials said ambulances were immediately pressed into service to transport the injured. Hospitals in Baloda Bazar and Raipur were placed on alert to handle the influx of burn victims. Medical teams are providing intensive care to those with serious injuries, while arrangements are being made to shift critical patients to better-equipped facilities if required.

Authorities have also initiated the process of informing families of the deceased and injured, as local officials coordinate relief and support measures.