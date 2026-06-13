Chhattisgarh Secures Rs 9,580 Cr Investment Commitments In Hyderabad, Targets 7,800 New Jobs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chhattisgarh secured ₹9,580 crore investments across diverse sectors.

Data centers, semiconductors, manufacturing attracted largest investment proposals.

These proposals are expected to create nearly 7,800 direct jobs.

State leadership emphasized commitment to facilitating industrial growth.

Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals worth Rs 9,580 crore across a range of high-growth sectors during the Investors Connect programme held in Hyderabad. The proposals, submitted by seven companies spanning sectors such as data centers, semiconductors, solar energy equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals and dairy processing, are expected to create nearly 7,800 direct employment opportunities. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai handed over formal invitations to prospective investors, highlighting the state's commitment to facilitating industrial growth through investor-friendly policies and streamlined approvals.

Data Centers & Semiconductors Lead Investment Wave

The largest proposal came from Hypernext Data Center Limited, which expressed interest in investing Rs 4,200 crore to establish a state-of-the-art data center in Chhattisgarh. The project is expected to generate around 250 jobs and strengthen the state's digital infrastructure capabilities.

Another significant proposal was submitted by Nivai Labs Private Limited, which plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in semiconductor and GPU infrastructure. The investment is expected to create approximately 200 jobs while helping Chhattisgarh gain a foothold in advanced technology and electronics manufacturing.

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Manufacturing Sector Emerges As Major Employment Driver

Among the largest employment-generating projects is Feegrade and Company Private Limited's proposed Rs 2,912 crore investment in the cement sector. The project is expected to create nearly 4,000 jobs and contribute significantly to infrastructure-related economic activity.

In the textile sector, Shri Saravana Mills Private Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 528 crore. The labour-intensive project is expected to generate around 2,500 jobs, providing opportunities for youth and women in particular.

SG Mart Limited has also proposed investing Rs 700 crore in manufacturing solar energy equipment and structural components. The project is expected to create around 450 jobs while supporting India's clean energy transition.

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Pharma And Dairy Investments Add Momentum

The healthcare and food processing sectors also featured in the investment announcements.

Kabra Drugs has proposed an investment of Rs 200 crore in pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare-related operations. The project is expected to create around 250 jobs.

Meanwhile, Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Private Limited plans to invest Rs 40 crore in milk processing and value-addition facilities. Besides generating around 150 jobs, the project is expected to benefit local dairy farmers and strengthen the state's agricultural value chain.

Chhattisgarh Showcases Industrial Potential

Addressing industry leaders and investors at Hyderabad's Park Hyatt hotel, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted Chhattisgarh's efforts to simplify business procedures and create a favourable investment climate.

"Hyderabad's journey from an emerging IT destination to a global technology and innovation hub is inspiring. Chhattisgarh is working on a similar roadmap, and we are already witnessing encouraging results in sectors such as IT, manufacturing and services," Sai said.

The chief minister said the state has undertaken investor outreach programmes across major Indian cities and international destinations including Japan and South Korea. According to him, these efforts have already generated investment proposals exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore.

Focus on Technology, Energy and Infrastructure

Sai also pointed to Chhattisgarh's growing prominence in green steel production and energy generation. He said the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the energy sector, strengthening its position as a major power hub.

During the Hyderabad visit, the state delegation held discussions with representatives from leading companies including Google, IBM, Polycab India, Page Industries and Delta Electronics. The meetings focused on investment opportunities, industrial infrastructure and policy support available in Chhattisgarh.

The chief minister also met representatives of the Swaminarayan Gurukul organisation to discuss a proposal for establishing a 650-bed charitable hospital in Raipur, reflecting the state's parallel push to strengthen healthcare infrastructure alongside industrial development.