Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED attached Agrawal's two properties worth Rs 9.06 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against former Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal in the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The agency has also provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 9.06 crore linked to him.

The ED's Raipur Zonal Office filed the complaint before the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Raipur on October 9, 2026. The provisional attachment order for the two properties was issued a day earlier, on October 8.

Agrawal was arrested by the ED on August 11, 2026, and is currently in judicial custody.

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ED Probe Estimates Proceeds Of Crime At Over Rs 2,883 Crore

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Raipur against Anil Tuteja, Anwar Dhebar, Arunpati Tripathi, Kawasi Lakhma and others.

According to the agency's investigation, a liquor syndicate operated in Chhattisgarh between 2019 and 2023, taking control of the Excise Department and the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited. The syndicate allegedly generated proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 2,883 crore through illegal commissions and other activities.

The alleged methods included commissions from the supply of country liquor, unaccounted liquor sales through government shops using duplicate holograms, annual commissions from distillers and the FL-10A licensing system for foreign liquor.

ED Alleges Rs 860–880 Crore In Cash Reached Congress Headquarters

The investigation allegedly revealed that a substantial portion of the syndicate's cash was handled by Laxmi Narayan Bansal, also known as Pappu Bansal, and delivered to the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in Raipur's Shankar Nagar on Agrawal's instructions.

According to the ED, people linked to the syndicate transported the cash and handed it over to Devendra Dadsena, an accountant working under Agrawal at Rajiv Bhawan.

The agency estimates that around Rs 860 crore to Rs 880 crore generated through the alleged liquor scam was delivered through this channel.

Of this amount, approximately Rs 72 crore allegedly remained under Agrawal's direct control and was kept, used or distributed on his instructions, the ED claimed.

The agency said digital records of the syndicate, call detail records and statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA supported its findings.

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Two Properties Worth Rs 9.06 Crore Attached

The ED has provisionally attached two flats in Raipur's Anupam Nagar and Katora Talab areas, valued at Rs 9.06 crore, in connection with the case.

The agency has previously filed one main prosecution complaint and six supplementary complaints in the alleged liquor scam.

Nine people, including former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, Anil Tuteja, Anwar Dhebar, Arunpati Tripathi and Chaitanya Baghel, have been arrested in the case, according to the information provided.

The ED had attached or seized assets worth Rs 601.28 crore in the matter before the latest action. With the new attachment, the total value of attached or seized assets has risen to approximately Rs 610.34 crore.

Further investigation is underway.