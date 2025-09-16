Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chhattisgarh Govt Hikes Ex Gratia For Fallen Soldiers' Kin To Rs 50 Lakh

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 11:01 AM (IST)

Raipur, Sep 16 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase the financial assistance for the families of soldiers hailing from the state, who sacrifice their lives during war or military operations, from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur, a government statement said on Monday.

The meeting also discussed welfare schemes run by the state government for war widows, ex-servicemen, and their dependents.

The decisions taken in the meeting will benefit ex-servicemen, widows, and their families. Members also gave several important suggestions for the betterment of ex-servicemen, which the government will positively consider, Sai assured.

In his address, the CM said, "Our soldiers lay down their lives for the security of the nation. We bow to their valour and sacrifice. The government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families." The safety of 140 crore Indians is in the hands of the nation's brave soldiers. "Hence, it is the duty and responsibility of all of us to ensure the welfare of these sons of Bharat Mata who dedicate their lives in her service," he noted.

The ex gratia given to wife or dependents of fallen soldiers has been hiked from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, the amount for gallantry award recipients from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1 crore, and 'Jangi Inaam' motivational grant given to parents of soldiers from Rs 5,000 per year to Rs 20,000 per year, according to the statement.

Besides, soldiers disabled in war and military operations will get Rs 30 lakh in place of the existing Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, widows and dependants will now receive a stamp duty exemption up to Rs 25 lakh on their first land or house purchase, it said.

Brigadier Vivek Sharma (retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Chhattisgarh, and Secretary of the Rajya Sainik Board, presented a brief report on the activities of the RSB. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
CHHATTISGARH
