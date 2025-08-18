Chhattisgarh: DRG Jawan Killed, 3 Injured In IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Op In Bijapur

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was killed, and three other personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday.

The explosion took place in the morning in the Indravati National Park area when a team of DRG, which is a unit of the state police, was carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in the area. The deceased jawan has been identified as Dinesh Nag.

The three injured personnel were administered preliminary treatment at the explosion site and are being evacuated from the forest.

On August 14, security forces killed two notorious Naxal cadres with a combined bounty of Rs 1.16 crore during a gunfight in Chhattisgarh’s Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Vijay Reddy of the Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), carrying a Rs 90 lakh bounty, and Lokesh Salame, Secretary of the Rajnandgaon-Kanker Border (RKB) division, with a Rs 26 lakh reward, were neutralised on August 13 in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-affected region during a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the 27th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

In a statement, the ITBP said that the gun battle broke out during a coordinated anti-Naxal operation. "Security forces had been tracking the movement of the duo in the dense forest belt when the exchange of fire broke out," it said.

Officials said the killing of Reddy and Salame deals a significant blow to Naxal operations in the Dandkaranya region and along the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border. Weapons and other Naxal-related materials were recovered at the site.

The slain Naxal leaders had been active in the North Bastar region for the past two decades.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).