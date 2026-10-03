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English NewsNewsIndiaChhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Reaches Singapore For SING Forum 2026

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Reaches Singapore For SING Forum 2026

India’s High Commissioner to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule welcomed Chief Minister Sai upon his arrival.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Sai arrived in Singapore seeking new investment opportunities.
  • Chhattisgarh nominated for SING Forum 2026, attracting global investors.
  • CM will engage top investors at CEO roundtable discussions.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reached Singapore on Saturday to explore new investment opportunities for the state, as Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its position on the global investment map.

India’s High Commissioner to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule welcomed Chief Minister Sai upon his arrival.

Chhattisgarh Selected For SING Forum 2026

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has nominated Chhattisgarh to participate in the first SING Forum 2026.

Organised by the Singapore Business Federation, the international forum will provide Chhattisgarh an opportunity to showcase its achievements, development potential and investment opportunities to global investors.

Chief Minister Sai will represent Chhattisgarh at the forum and participate in a CEO Roundtable with leading investors and industry representatives from Singapore.

The discussions will focus on investment prospects in Chhattisgarh and opportunities available across various sectors.

Focus On Global Investment Opportunities

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state government is making concerted efforts to position Chhattisgarh among the country’s leading investment destinations.

He said the state is leveraging its new industrial policy, abundant natural resources, strong infrastructure, skilled human resources and opportunities in emerging sectors.

Sai said creating a strong identity for Chhattisgarh on the global investment map is a top priority for the state government.

His participation in SING Forum 2026 will provide an opportunity to present Chhattisgarh’s development potential and investment opportunities to global investors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister in Singapore?

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is in Singapore to explore new investment opportunities for Chhattisgarh. This trip aims to strengthen the state's position on the global investment map.

What is the SING Forum 2026?

The SING Forum 2026 is an international event organized by the Singapore Business Federation. Chhattisgarh was nominated by the Ministry of External Affairs to participate, showcasing its development potential.

What will Chief Minister Sai do at the SING Forum 2026?

Chief Minister Sai will represent Chhattisgarh and participate in a CEO Roundtable with leading investors. He will discuss investment prospects and opportunities in various sectors for the state.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Singapore Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai SING Forum 2026
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