Chhath Puja 2025: Railways To Run 1,500 Special Trains For 5 Days To Tackle Festive Travel Rush

HomeNewsIndiaChhath Puja 2025: Railways To Run 1,500 Special Trains For 5 Days To Tackle Festive Travel Rush

Indian Railways is running over 12,000 special trains from October 1st to November 30th for Diwali and Chhath Puja, including 1500 in the next five days.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 11:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): As travel surges ahead of the Chhath festivities, in addition to the regular train services, 1500 special trains will be run during the next five days with an average of 300 specials per day, a press release by the Ministry of Railways said.

Indian Railways is ensuring that every passenger during their rail journey during the festive season is served well. Besides regular trains, 4,493 special train trips in the last 21 Days, averaging 213 trips daily, helped the passengers reach home safely for Diwali festivities.

According to the press release, for the upcoming Chhath Puja and ongoing Diwali season this year, Indian Railways is running a robust special train schedule to manage the festive travel rush. Over a duration of 61 days, from October 1 to November 30, more than 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country.

So far, a total of 11,865 trips (916 trains) have been notified, including 9,338 reserved and 2,203 unreserved trips. This marks a significant increase from last year, when 7,724 Puja and Diwali special trains were run, reflecting Indian Railways' continued commitment to ensuring smooth and convenient travel during the festive season.

On October 19, Indian Railways facilitated over 36,000 passengers at Udhna Station, a 50 per cent increase from the same day in 2024. All passengers boarded trains by 4 PM, reaching home in time to celebrate Diwali with their families. To manage the surge, coordinated efforts were made to control crowds. A dedicated holding area and numerous ticket counters were set up for passenger convenience. Over the last five days, more than 1.2 lakh people travelled from Udhna.

Passengers praised Indian Railways for the better experience they felt this time. One passenger who shared his experience for cleanliness, safety, and overall upkeep of Jabalpur Railway Station, highlighted well-maintained platforms, organised premises and improved hygiene standards.

A passenger travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata praised Indian Railways for its clean coaches, courteous staff, and efficient service during the festive rush, the press release stated.

Madan Kumar Yadav praised the impressive railway system, online ticketing, and orderly queueing at the station. He also appreciated the RPF's vigilance in ensuring passenger safety and seat allocation during the festive travel rush.

At Ahmedabad Railway Station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) provided special assistance to disabled and sick passengers, ensuring their safe and comfortable boarding onto trains.

Every year, the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja commences with an oblation to the setting sun and concludes with an oblation to the rising sun. The four-day-long festival is celebrated with fervour in the states of Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 11:20 PM (IST)
Indian Railways Chhath Puja BIHAR Chhath Puja 2025
