Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai To Receive Heavy Rain Tomorrow, Yellow Alert Issued For 5 Districts

Parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for five districts in the state. In Chennai, the IMD forecasted, “Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas,” urging residents to stay cautious.

For August 9, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been declared for isolated places in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Erode and Salem districts.

The IMD further stated that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 13. The previously observed east-west trough stretching from Coastal Karnataka to South Bay of Bengal has weakened, leading to varied rainfall activity across the region.

Isolated rainfall was reported recently in several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Arcot and Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district (9 mm each), Ambur in Tirupattur, Wallajah in Ranipet, and Ammundi in Vellore district (8 mm each), and Cheyyar ARG in Tiruvannamalai (7 mm).

Meanwhile, Madurai Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 40.0°C, while Karur Paramathi registered the lowest minimum temperature of 21.0°C.

The IMD predicts continued light to moderate rain at a few places over North Tamil Nadu and isolated showers in South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and lightning.

