HomeNewsIndiaChennai Power Cut On Nov 1, 2025: Several Localities To Face 5-Hour Outage

Chennai Power Cut On Nov 1, 2025: Several Localities To Face 5-Hour Outage

On November 1, 2025, Chennai residents in parts of Taramani and Pallavaram will experience a power outage from 9 AM to 5 PM due to Tangedco's essential maintenance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Power Cut On Nov 1, 2025: Chennai residents in select localities will face a temporary power shutdown on Saturday, November 1, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) carries out essential maintenance work to improve power reliability and ensure uninterrupted supply in the coming months.

According to Tangedco, power will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM in parts of Taramani and Pallavaram, with supply expected to be restored earlier if maintenance activities are completed ahead of schedule.

Chennai Power Shutdown 

Taramani: The affected areas include MGR Salai, Santhiappan Salai, Kothandaraman Street, Perungudi, OMR, Kamarajar Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Anna Nedunj Salai, Nehru Nagar, Kottivakkam, Srinivasa Nagar, Jayendra Colony, Thiruvalluvar Street, Karpaga Vinayagar Street, Telephone Nagar, Church Road, and CBI Colony.

Pallavaram: The power cut will impact Zamin Royapettai, Senthil Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Kurunji Nagar, and Arulmurugan Ramamoorthy Nagar.

Why Is Chennai Facing A Power Outage 

Tangedco officials have stated that the scheduled maintenance is part of a routine operation aimed at strengthening feeder lines, transformer upgrades, and clearing technical faults to ensure smoother supply during the high-demand months ahead.

Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly and take necessary precautions during the power outage. It is recommended to charge mobile phones, laptops, and inverters in advance, and avoid using electrical appliances when the power resumes to prevent voltage-related damage. It is recommended to switch off electrical devices including TV, washing machine ahead of the shutdown time to avoid short circuit. Those relying on medical equipment that requires electricity are urged to make alternative arrangements for backup power.

While minor inconveniences are expected, Tangedco has assured that the maintenance activity will help reduce unexpected outages and improve supply stability in the long term. Power supply will be restored before 2:00 PM if work concludes earlier than anticipated.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Chennai Power Cut
