HomeNewsIndia‘Pretty Airhostess’: Chennai Passenger's Sweet Compliment To IndiGo Flight Attendant Wins Hearts — WATCH

An Instagram video of a friendly mid-flight exchange between a passenger, Shravya, and an IndiGo flight attendant, Dwivedi, went viral.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 04:31 PM (IST)

A candid in-flight exchange between a passenger and a flight attendant has gone viral on social media, winning hearts across the country. The clip features Chennai-based Instagram user Shravya D, who is seen applying makeup mid-flight when cabin crew member Dwivedi approaches to take her drink order. Surprised by Shravya’s ability to blend her makeup without a mirror, the flight attendant shares a cheerful exchange, capturing a moment of genuine connection.

Small Gestures, Big Impact

Shravya shared the video on Instagram under the handle @shravya.quinnzel, emphasising the importance of noticing small acts of kindness. “We often are in a rush to live our lives that we forget to notice the little things like talking to someone who cares for us on a flight,” she wrote. She urged followers to “always bring a smile on someone’s face because you might just light up their day as well as yours.”

"She was so sweet and kind and the entire crew of @indigo.6e was super hardworking. Always remember to bring a smile on someone’s face 💯 because you might just light up their day as well as yours," the post read.

The video quickly drew admiration, with one viewer commenting, “Girl to Girl appreciation comes very rare and it's so genuinely soothing to see.” The comments section soon filled with praise for the uplifting and authentic interaction.

IndiGo’s Culture Of Warmth

IndiGo staff have often been recognised for their professionalism and personal touch. Just last month, a Tamil pilot’s effort to deliver an in-flight announcement in Hindi delighted passengers and earned applause online, further enhancing the airline’s reputation for thoughtful service.

This viral moment highlights how small gestures of kindness and appreciation can resonate widely, reminding people of the human connections that make everyday experiences memorable, even at 35,000 feet.

ALSO READ: Retired Hyderabad Doctor Dies After 70-Hour ‘Digital Arrest’ By Cyber Fraudsters

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
