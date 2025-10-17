Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaChennai Home Of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Targeted In Bomb Threat, Later Found To Be Hoax

Chennai Home Of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Targeted In Bomb Threat, Later Found To Be Hoax

Bomb threat at Chennai VP CP Radhakrishnan’s residence turns out to be a hoax; police confirm rise in fake alerts, similar Delhi school threat traced to a student.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Chennai was briefly on high alert after a bomb threat was reported at the residence of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in the city’s Poes Garden area. The warning, however, was later confirmed by police to be a hoax.

The email containing the threat was received by the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Chennai. Acting swiftly, authorities dispatched a specialized team, including members of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog, to the Vice President’s residence to conduct a meticulous search.

“The threat appears to be a hoax,” a police official told news agency PTI, confirming that no explosives were found.

Chennai police have reported receiving a surge of similar email threats over the past month, prompting intensified efforts to identify the individuals behind these alarming messages.

This incident echoes a recent scare in Delhi, where a bomb threat at a private school in Paschim Vihar East also turned out to be a false alarm. Police traced the source of that hoax to a student attempting to evade exams.

According to authorities, the principal of Vishal Bharti Public School reported receiving an email claiming a bomb had been planted on school grounds. A PCR call immediately mobilized multiple teams, who evacuated the building and deployed Bomb Disposal, Dog Squad, and Fire Department personnel to conduct thorough searches. No explosives were found, and the threat was officially declared a hoax.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Advertisement

