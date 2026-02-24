Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaChennai–Bengaluru Expressway To Slash Travel Time To 2 Hours: Gadkari

Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway To Slash Travel Time To 2 Hours: Gadkari

Speaking at the 3rd Edition of Build India Infra Awards, the minister said the expressway from Delhi to Dehradun is ready, and you can go within two hours.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru will be reduced to just two hours once the new expressway is commissioned by the end of this year.

The Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway is about 260 km long and partially operational at present.

Speaking at the 3rd Edition of Build India Infra Awards, the minister said the expressway from Delhi to Dehradun is ready, and you can go within two hours.

"By the end of this year, the Chennai-Bangaluru expressway (will be operational). That is within two hours," the road transport and highways minister said.

We will reduce the distance between Delhi and Chennai by 320 km, and the most important thing is that we want to make eco-friendly roads, he said, adding that there is huge potential for tunnel construction in the country.

He also said that a new experiment for hydrogen fuel filling stations is being undertaken on ten routes.

The filling station is very important, and there are dark areas where we need more research, development and collaboration with international companies, he added. The minister also said that there will be strict action against those contractors who commit fraud.

He also stressed the need for developing strategic infrastructure, especially roads connecting with neighbouring countries.

The government is formulating a policy where states will be helped to construct national highway standard roads, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitin Gadkari Chennai- Bengaluru Expressway Slash Travel Time
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway To Slash Travel Time To 2 Hours: Gadkari
Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway To Slash Travel Time To 2 Hours: Gadkari
India
Bihar: Two Little Girls Try To Wake Dead Mother At Madhepura Railway Station
Bihar: Two Little Girls Try To Wake Dead Mother At Madhepura Railway Station
India
‘Farmers Betrayed’: Rahul Targets Centre Over Trade Deal In Bhopal
‘Farmers Betrayed’: Rahul Targets Centre Over Trade Deal In Bhopal
India
Defamation Row: Bombay High Court Reserves Judgment On Rahul’s Petition Over Remarks On PM Modi
Defamation Row: Bombay High Court Reserves Judgment On Rahul’s Petition Over Remarks On PM Modi
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget