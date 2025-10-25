Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaActor Vijay To Meet Karur Stampede Victims’ Families In Chennai's Mahabalipuram On Oct 27

Actor Vijay To Meet Karur Stampede Victims’ Families In Chennai's Mahabalipuram On Oct 27

Actor Vijay will meet families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram on October 27, arranged by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay is likely to meet families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram near here on October 27, a month after the tragic incident, a source in the party said.

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has arranged the meeting at a resort where the party has booked 50 rooms to enable him to personally meet the bereaved families and convey his condolences.

“They have arranged a bus for us to reach the venue. Many of us are going,” one of the victims’ family members told reporters in Karur.

As many as 41 people lost their lives and over 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27.

The proposed meeting triggered a debate on social media with some users flaying the actor for arranging travel and accommodation for the meeting of the affected families whereas he could have visited Karur and consoled them.

The party, however, claimed that the new arrangement was because Vijay could not get the permission from the authorities to visit the affected in Karur.

Perumal of Velusamypuram, who lost his minor daughters, told reporters that it was not proper for the affected families to visit the leader. “He should visit the families,” he said.

For now, the injured are unlikely to be among those visiting Mahabalipuram. PTI JSP ROH

ALSO READ: Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How 234 Smartphones Worth Rs 46 Lakh Escalated Deadly Fire

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Vijay Karur
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Election 2025
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Entertainment
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Cities
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget