Celebrating International Cheetah Day, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday released three cheetahs—including female Veera and her two cubs—into the open forest area of Kuno National Park, marking another major milestone in India’s cheetah reintroduction programme. With the new additions, the total number of cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 32, including three at the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Yadav said the project, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has entered a “new direction” and positioned Kuno as a site of global ecological significance. “In the state’s rich forest wealth, the cheetah is like a crown jewel and the Kohinoor diamond,” he said.

Third Generation Now Roaming In Kuno

The Chief Minister highlighted that the cheetah population is not only stabilising but expanding naturally. “Third-generation cheetahs born on our own soil are now roaming in Kuno,” he said, noting that the five cubs of Mukhi—a female cheetah born in Kuno—are healthy. The cheetahs have now spread beyond the park’s boundaries into parts of Sheopur, Morena, and even Rajasthan, signalling healthy habitat adaptation.

During the event, Yadav released the Kuno National Park Calendar–2026 and a new technical manual titled Field Manual for Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. He also inaugurated a newly built souvenir shop in the park.

Tourism Up Fivefold, New Jobs Emerging

Yadav said the cheetah programme has energised local economies. “Due to cheetah reintroduction in Sheopur and Kuno, tourism has increased five times,” he said. The surge in visitors has opened new employment avenues for resettled families living around the park as homestays, guides, transport services, and local craft outlets expand to meet demand.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all living beings in Madhya Pradesh’s forests. Advanced radio-tracking systems and dedicated monitoring teams are in place to track the animals and maintain human–wildlife harmony.

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Reflected In Human–Cheetah Coexistence

The Chief Minister praised the wildlife-friendly culture of the Chambal region. “It is heartening that the clean environment of the Chambal region has enabled citizens to learn to live harmoniously with the cheetahs and even develop affection for them. This is the most beautiful example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said.

Yadav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for supporting the project and said the success has earned Kuno international recognition.

Later, the Chief Minister met rural women in Ahera village and assured them of government assistance. The women offered him their blessings in return.

Leaders, Officials Attend International Cheetah Day Event

The event was attended by Sheopur district in-charge and New & Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla, Minister of State for Forests Dilip Singh Ahirwar, former Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat, Sahariya Development Authority Chairman Tursanpal Bariya, Vice-Chairman Sitaram Adivasi, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Ashok Barnwal, Chambal Commissioner Suresh Kumar, Collector Arpit Verma, Shivpuri Collector Ravindra Chaudhary, public representatives, forest officers, and local residents.