Chaos In UP Assembly As Yogi Adityanath's Minister Threatens SC/ST Act Action

Chaos In UP Assembly As Yogi Adityanath's Minister Threatens SC/ST Act Action

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh complained to the Chair, describing the incident as an attempt to attack the minister.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Heated exchanges marked the Budget debate in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday evening, as Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad clashed with Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs.

In protest, SP legislators entered the well of the House, raising slogans and creating a ruckus. Amid the commotion, some members snatched papers from the minister’s hand, triggering a scuffle between the two sides. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh complained to the Chair, describing the incident as an attempt to attack the minister.

Minister’s Remarks Target SP And Congress

Dr Nishad began his address by commending the Budget before launching a sharp attack on the SP and the Congress. He said the Nishad community had fought the British and the Mughals and had been struggling against the Congress for the past 75 years.

Referring to the SP, he alleged that during its 30 years in power, not a single rupee had been allocated for the fishermen community. He claimed the Central government had provided Rs 3,000 crore nationwide over 67 years, while previous governments in Uttar Pradesh had not given a single rupee.

He further alleged that a minister had first been appointed and that the fisherman position was later reassigned to the Urdu section of the department. In a sarcastic remark, he said whether the Nishad reads Urdu or the fish reads Urdu, these are the fishermen’s crocodiles.

Allegations Over Jobs And Caste Remarks

Despite repeated interruptions, Dr Nishad continued his speech. He accused previous governments of stealing jobs and depriving people of their livelihoods. He alleged that members of the Kewat, Mallah and Bind communities had been humiliated and said a protest in Gorakhpur had led the community to send him to the House to reveal the truth.

He also raised the issue of alleged casteist remarks by Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey during the debate on the Governor’s address. “Tell your leader to apologize. If he doesn't, a case will be filed against him under the SC/ST Act,” he said, adding that the words being used were respectful.

Speaker Intervenes To Restore Order

As SP members continued their protest in the well and the dispute intensified, the Chair repeatedly asked the minister to conclude his remarks. However, Dr Nishad carried on speaking.

With tensions escalating, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana intervened. He entered the House, appealed to both sides to maintain order and urged members to proceed with normal business. The situation gradually returned to normal thereafter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused a heated exchange during the Uttar Pradesh Budget debate?

Heated exchanges occurred when Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad clashed with Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, who protested by entering the well of the House.

What specific allegations did Minister Sanjay Nishad make against the SP and Congress?

He alleged that the SP allocated no funds for the fishing community during its 30 years in power and criticized Congress's historical actions.

What incident occurred involving papers being snatched from the minister?

Amidst the commotion, some SP members snatched papers from the minister's hand, which led to a scuffle and was described as an attempted attack.

What action was threatened if casteist remarks were not apologized for?

Minister Nishad threatened to file a case under the SC/ST Act if the Leader of the Opposition did not apologize for alleged casteist remarks.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Chaos In UP Assembly Yogi Adityanath's Minister BJP Minister Threatens SC/ST Act Action
