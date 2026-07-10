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English NewsNewsIndiaLawyer Calls SC Judges 'Judicial Servants', Abuses CJI, Throws Papers; Video Goes Viral

Lawyer Calls SC Judges 'Judicial Servants', Abuses CJI, Throws Papers; Video Goes Viral

A lawyer created a ruckus in the Supreme Court, called judges "judicial servants", claimed to be "sovereign", abused the CJI and threw papers. The SC dismissed his plea but took no action against him.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lawyer Prabal Pratap disrupted court, called judges
  • He threw papers, used abusive language against the CJI.

A dramatic scene unfolded inside the Supreme Court on Friday after a lawyer allegedly created a ruckus during court proceedings, used abusive language against the Chief Justice of India (CJI), threw papers in the courtroom and claimed he was "sovereign". A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The petitioner was identified as Prabal Pratap, who was arguing a petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order before a Bench of Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe.

Lawyer Calls Judges 'Judicial Servants'

During the hearing, Pratap allegedly addressed the judges as "judicial servants" and claimed that he was "sovereign".

In the viral video, he is heard saying, "Mr Judicial Servant, I order you to direct registration of an FIR against the ACP of Vikas Nagar, Lucknow."

Responding to the remark, Justice Viswanathan asked, "Are you ordering us?" To this, the lawyer replied, "I am sovereign."

Throws Papers, Uses Abusive Language Against CJI

The courtroom disruption escalated when the lawyer allegedly threw case papers into the air and misbehaved with the Bench.

As court officials escorted him out of the courtroom, he allegedly used abusive language and told them to "give it to the CJI".

Supreme Court Declines Action Against Petitioner

Despite the disruption, the Bench proceeded to hear the matter and pronounce its order.

The Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) while observing that it would not initiate action against the petitioner over his objectionable conduct.

In its order, the Bench stated that, considering the petitioner's condition, it did not propose to take any action against him. It also disposed of all pending applications seeking permission to appear and argue in person, as well as those related to filing the petition.

The report also noted that this was not the first such incident involving the lawyer. On an earlier occasion during court proceedings, he had allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lawyers CJI Supreme Court INDIA
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