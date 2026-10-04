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English NewsNewsIndiaChaos at SP's Gorakhpur press meet as leaders clash over seating

Chaos at SP's Gorakhpur press meet as leaders clash over seating

Gorakhpur, Oct 3 (PTI): A press conference of the Samajwadi Party (SP) here on Saturday was disrupted after supporters of former district president Nagina Sahani and party leader Anshuman Singh allegedly clashed over seating arrangements, party leaders sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

Gorakhpur, Oct 3 (PTI): A press conference of the Samajwadi Party (SP) here on Saturday was disrupted after supporters of former district president Nagina Sahani and party leader Anshuman Singh allegedly clashed over seating arrangements, party leaders said.

The incident took place around 2.45 pm at the Journalists Press Club during a press conference convened by SP district president Brijesh Gautam to brief the media about the party's "Loktantra Bachao Saptah" campaign being held from October 2 to 8.

According to party functionaries present at the venue, an argument broke out after Anshuman Singh, who is seeking an SP ticket from the Gorakhpur Rural Assembly constituency for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, arrived at the packed hall with his supporters and sought seating space.

The argument soon escalated into a scuffle, during which Sahani was allegedly slapped by Kamlesh Singh, the son of Anshuman Singh.

Party functionaries and senior leaders intervened and separated the two groups. A video purportedly showing the incident later surfaced on social media.

Anshuman Singh claimed the controversy was being used to tarnish his image and alleged that political rivals within the party were attempting to create an unnecessary controversy.

Sahani, however, accused Anshuman Singh's supporters of misbehaviour, assault and intimidation. He also alleged that some people had entered the venue carrying illegal weapons.

Gautam said the matter would be brought to the notice of SP president Akhilesh Yadav and that further action would be decided by the party leadership.

Local SP leader Kajal Nishad termed the incident "regrettable" and appealed to party workers to maintain restraint. PTI COR CDN APL

APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 04 October 2026
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