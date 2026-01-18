'A Treasure For The Poor': Naidu Pays Tribute To NTR On TDP Founder’s 30th Death Anniversary

Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N T Rama Rao on his 30th death anniversary.

Naidu remembered NTR as a towering leader who upheld the self-respect of the Telugu people and left an indelible mark on cinema and politics through his visionary leadership.

In a post on X, he said, “On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of the great leader NTR, a man of destiny and a treasure for the poor, I offer my solemn tribute to that great soul.” NTR transformed Andhra Pradesh through landmark welfare and development initiatives, including rice at Rs 2 per kg, social security pensions, housing for the poor, free power to farmers, and strengthening local self-governance, said Naidu, who is NTR's son-in-law.

Meanwhile, the CM participated in the NTR death anniversary programme at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri in Guntur district. PTI MS ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)