Andhra Pradesh Governor Hails Chandrababu Naidu On Landmark 15 Years As Chief Minister

HomeNewsIndiaAndhra Pradesh Governor Hails Chandrababu Naidu On Landmark 15 Years As Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on completing 15 years as CM across multiple terms.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amaravati, Oct 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on completing 15 years as CM, in different tenures.

The Governor exuded confidence that under Naidu's "visionary leadership, the southern state is poised to develop by leaps and bounds." "I extend my hearty congratulations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu garu on completion of 15 years as Chief Minister. Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader and I am confident that the State is poised to develop by leaps and bounds with his transformational leadership," said the Governor in a post on 'X' late on Friday.

Further, he wished the TDP supremo good health and long life in the service of people.

Thanking Nazeer, Naidu said it has been an honour to serve the people.

"Thank you very much for your kind words and wishes, Governor Garu. It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve my people, and I feel truly blessed for the opportunity," said the CM in a social media post on Saturday.

Further, several other ministers congratulated Naidu for his feat.

Naidu first took oath as the CM of united Andhra Pradesh on September 1, 1995. He ruled the state continuously from 1995 to 2004 and went on to become the CM again in 2014. He once again ascended the chair in 2024, for the fourth time.

During his first two tenures, he was CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh. PTI STH SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu
