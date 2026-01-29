Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks

BJP's Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks

BJP’s Saurabh Joshi won the Chandigarh mayoral election as Congress and AAP failed to unite, splitting opposition votes and clearing the way for BJP.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 11:56 AM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured control of the Chandigarh mayoral office, with its candidate Saurabh Joshi winning the election after receiving the backing of party councillors. The result highlights a fractured opposition, as the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to come together despite expectations of a last-minute understanding to block a BJP victory.

Saurabh Joshi Secures Clear Majority

Saurabh Joshi emerged victorious after winning the confidence of BJP councillors in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The BJP, which had entered the contest with the support of 18 councillors, voted in a disciplined manner, ensuring there was no cross-voting within the party. Joshi secured all 18 votes from BJP members, sealing his win without relying on support from outside the party.

The smooth consolidation of votes underscored the BJP’s organisational strength in the civic body and its ability to maintain unity during a closely watched election.

Congress–AAP Rift Shapes Outcome

A key factor in the mayoral contest was the breakdown of the alliance between the Congress and AAP. Unlike previous instances where the two parties had coordinated to challenge the BJP, Congress chose to contest independently this time, fielding its own candidate.

This decision split the opposition vote. Congress candidate Gurpreet managed to secure seven votes, while AAP’s Yogesh Dhingra received 11 votes. Political observers had anticipated that the two parties might come together at the eleventh hour to prevent the BJP from retaining the mayor’s post, but those hopes did not materialise.

The absence of coordination allowed the BJP to retain a comfortable edge, even without any additional or cross-party support.

Internal Dissent Within AAP Comes To Fore

The election also brought internal dissatisfaction within AAP into public view. Disgruntled AAP councillor Ramchandra Yadav chose to vote for his own party’s nominee, Yogesh Dhingra, rather than supporting any broader opposition strategy. While his vote remained within the party fold, it reflected underlying tensions and a lack of consensus on how to counter the BJP effectively.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Chandigarh
