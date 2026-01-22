Congress, AAP Eye Tactical Tie-Up In High-Stakes Chandigarh Mayor Poll To Block BJP

With the Chandigarh mayoral election scheduled for January 29, political manoeuvring has intensified as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) consider a limited, tactical understanding aimed at preventing the BJP from retaining control of the mayor’s office. Despite recent public sparring between the two Opposition parties, backchannel discussions indicate that doors for cooperation remain open.

Opposition Keeps Options Open Ahead Of Crucial Vote

Congress leaders have sought to downplay speculation of a formal alliance while acknowledging ongoing talks. Chandigarh Congress chief Harmohinder Singh Lucky said discussions were focused purely on strategy for the mayoral election rather than a broader political partnership.

“No formal alliance with AAP as of now, but talks are on to block BJP,” Lucky said, adding that senior Congress leaders would meet shortly to take a final call on the party’s approach, as per a report on NDTV. The emphasis, he indicated, was on preventing the BJP from consolidating power in the civic body.

The cautious tone reflects the delicate balance both parties are attempting to strike—cooperating just enough to influence the mayoral outcome, while preserving their independent political identities ahead of future elections.

Recent Friction Clouds Cooperation

The possibility of coordination comes against the backdrop of sharp exchanges earlier this month. AAP’s city in-charge Jarnail Singh had accused the Congress of maintaining a tacit understanding with the BJP, a charge that was firmly rejected by Lucky. He pointed to the 2024 municipal arrangement, under which AAP secured the mayor’s post, while the BJP won the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor positions, as evidence that Congress had not colluded with the ruling party.

Despite the acrimony, both sides now appear willing to explore a temporary truce, driven largely by arithmetic in the Municipal Corporation rather than ideological convergence.

Numbers Tighten, Outcome Hinges On Chance

The 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is finely poised. The BJP currently holds 18 councillors, a strength boosted by the defection of two AAP councillors in December. AAP has 11 councillors, while Congress accounts for six. Congress MP Manish Tewari also has one ex-officio vote.

If Congress and AAP combine forces, their collective strength would reach 18—matching the BJP’s tally. As a clear majority requires 19 votes, such a scenario could lead to a tie, forcing the result to be decided by a draw of lots, injecting an element of chance into the contest.

One-Time Adjustment & New Voting Rules

Reports say any understanding between Congress and AAP is strictly limited to this mayoral election. Under the informal plan being discussed, AAP would contest the mayor’s post, while Congress would field candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, reported The Hindustan Times. Leaders from both camps have described it as a “one-time adjustment,” with both parties expected to contest the Municipal Corporation general elections in December independently.

The election will also be watched closely due to a procedural change: voting will be conducted by a show of hands instead of a secret ballot, a move intended to ensure transparency following past controversies.

With candidate names still under wraps and councillor loyalties uncertain, the January 29 election is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable mayoral contests Chandigarh has seen in years.