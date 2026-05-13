Chandigarh: Exhibition showcasing life and works of Polish architect Maciej Nowicki inaugurated

Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI): An exhibition was inaugurated here Tuesday evening showcasing life and works of renowned Polish architect Maciej Nowicki.

The exhibition "Humanist Modernity: The Unbuilt Chandigarh of Maciej Nowicki" was inaugurated by H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary, UT Chandigarh, in the presence of Dr Piotr Antoni Åwitalski, Head of Mission, Embassy of Poland in New Delhi, at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10 in Chandigarh.

A short film highlighting the vision of Polish architect Maciej Nowicki for Chandigarh was screened during the event, followed by a live musical performance by a Polish singer, Michal Rudas.

The exhibition has been organised by the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Polish Institute, New Delhi, and the National Institute of Architecture and Urban Planning, Warsaw, Poland.

During his address, H Rajesh Prasad, said that it is a matter of pride for Chandigarh to host an exhibition on one of the greatest architects of his time, Maciej Nowicki.

He remarked that Chandigarh might have taken a different shape had Nowicki not met with an untimely demise (died in a plane crash at the age of 40), though traces of his vision can still be seen in French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier's designs.

He added that the humanistic spirit reflected in the architecture of "The City Beautiful" (Chandigarh) is also partly inspired by Nowicki's ideas.

Emphasising the role of citizens, he said it is our collective responsibility to preserve and further enhance Chandigarh's unique legacy so that it continues to grow as one of the finest cities in the world.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Åwitalski said that Maciej Nowicki's designs inspired generations of architects and reflected a deep sensitivity towards human values, culture and the environment.

He observed that, had Nowicki continued his work on Chandigarh, elements inspired by the philosophy of the Bhagavad Gita may also have found expression in the city's architectural vision.

He said that Nowicki was inspired by the Indian culture and the country's traditions.

He further expressed hope that Nowicki's ideas would continue to inspire young architects and students, while emphasising the importance of regular academic and cultural exchanges in architecture and urban planning.

The exhibition showcases the life and works of renowned Polish architect Maciej Nowicki, whose visionary ideas contributed to the early planning of Chandigarh alongside American planner Albert Mayer in 1949.

Maciej (Matthew) Nowicki, a pioneer of modernist architecture, was born in 1910.

Through original drawings, master plans and archival material, the exhibition presents Nowicki's unbuilt vision of Chandigarh centred on climate-sensitive planning, green spaces and community-oriented urban design. The extensive integration of landscape with built spaces remains a hallmark of Nowicki's humanistic approach to architecture and urban planning.

The exhibition also highlights Nowicki's international architectural contributions, including his association with the design process of the United Nations Headquarters in New York and the iconic Dorton Arena in North Carolina.

Nowicki died in a plane crash on the night of August 31/September 1, 1950, while returning from India. After his death, the Chandigarh project was entrusted to the eminent French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till July 15, 2026, from 10 am to 4.40 pm. The museum will remain closed on Monday and gazetted holidays. PTI SUN NB NB

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