The government stated that Sonam Wangchuk is fit, hale, and hearty. He has received treatment for some digestive issues and his health has been assessed 24 times.
Centre Tells SC: Sonam Wangchuk ‘Fit, Hale and Hearty’, Opposes Release On Medical Grounds
The medical report had been placed before the apex court during the previous hearing.
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Ladakh-based social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is under preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA), is “fit, hale and hearty” and cannot be released on medical grounds.
Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale that Wangchuk’s health had been periodically assessed and that there was “nothing alarming” to warrant his release.
Opposing any relaxation, Mehta submitted, “It will not be possible to release him on health grounds. It may not be desirable, either. We have given utmost consideration.”
Health Examined 24 Times, Says Solicitor General
The Solicitor General said Wangchuk’s condition had been reviewed 24 times. “He is fit, hale and hearty. He had some digestive issues; he is being treated. There is nothing to worry about, nothing alarming. We cannot make exceptions like this,” he added.
Habeas Corpus Petition Challenges Detention
The submissions came during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr Gitanjali J. Angmo, who has challenged her husband’s detention under the NSA as “illegal” and an “arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights”.
In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had orally asked the Union government to reconsider the continued preventive detention of Wangchuk, particularly in light of his “not very good” health and advancing age.
The Bench led by Justice Kumar had noted that Wangchuk has been in custody since September 26, 2025, and suggested that the government “give it a thought” on whether his detention should continue.
Court Flags Urgency Of Habeas Corpus Matter
Earlier this week, the top court cautioned against further adjournments in the case and declined a request for additional time from the government’s law officer. Directing that the matter be listed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the court told Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj: “You must understand it is a habeas corpus matter”.
Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under the National Security Act following protests in Leh over demands for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current health status of Sonam Wangchuk, according to the government?
Why is Sonam Wangchuk under preventive detention?
Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following protests in Leh concerning demands for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Has the Supreme Court ordered the release of Sonam Wangchuk?
No, the Supreme Court has not ordered his release. The government informed the court that he cannot be released on medical grounds and that his detention is being reconsidered.
Who filed the petition challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention?
A habeas corpus petition challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention was filed by his wife, Dr. Gitanjali J. Angmo.