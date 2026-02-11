Centre Tells SC: Sonam Wangchuk ‘Fit, Hale and Hearty’, Opposes Release On Medical Grounds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Ladakh-based social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is under preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA), is “fit, hale and hearty” and cannot be released on medical grounds.

Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale that Wangchuk’s health had been periodically assessed and that there was “nothing alarming” to warrant his release.

Opposing any relaxation, Mehta submitted, “It will not be possible to release him on health grounds. It may not be desirable, either. We have given utmost consideration.”

Health Examined 24 Times, Says Solicitor General

The Solicitor General said Wangchuk’s condition had been reviewed 24 times. “He is fit, hale and hearty. He had some digestive issues; he is being treated. There is nothing to worry about, nothing alarming. We cannot make exceptions like this,” he added.

The medical report had been placed before the apex court during the previous hearing.

Habeas Corpus Petition Challenges Detention

The submissions came during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr Gitanjali J. Angmo, who has challenged her husband’s detention under the NSA as “illegal” and an “arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights”.

In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had orally asked the Union government to reconsider the continued preventive detention of Wangchuk, particularly in light of his “not very good” health and advancing age.

The Bench led by Justice Kumar had noted that Wangchuk has been in custody since September 26, 2025, and suggested that the government “give it a thought” on whether his detention should continue.

Court Flags Urgency Of Habeas Corpus Matter

Earlier this week, the top court cautioned against further adjournments in the case and declined a request for additional time from the government’s law officer. Directing that the matter be listed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the court told Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj: “You must understand it is a habeas corpus matter”.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under the National Security Act following protests in Leh over demands for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.