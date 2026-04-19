Centre raises DA to 60 pc, but Punjab stuck at 42 pc with arrears: Akali leader Majithia

Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday criticised the AAP government over the "widening" dearness allowance gap, saying while the Centre has increased DA to 60 per cent, Punjab still dolls out 42 per cent DA to its employees, with payments pending.

The Centre on Saturday increased dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) by two per cent from the existing rate of 58 per cent of basic pay, benefiting around 50.46 lakh central government employees and 68.27 lakh pensioners.

The Akali Dal, highlighting the "disparity" in DA rates of the Centre and Punjab government, said the gap reflects "clear discrimination" against lakhs of state employees and pensioners, who are yet to receive revised benefits and arrears.

In a statement issued here, the former Punjab minister alleged that despite poll promises, the government has failed to address employees' concerns, forcing them to continue their struggle for dues.

He claimed that senior officers were receiving benefits on time, while lower-rung employees were being ignored, calling it "a discriminatory approach".

Targeting Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Majithia said he remained silent on the issue despite earlier assurances, citing the "guarantees" made by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal before coming to power.

He demanded that the state immediately raise DA in line with the Centre and release around Rs 15,000 crore in pending arrears including pay commission dues, without further delay.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the two per cent increase in DA for central government employees and pensioners.

He urged the Punjab government to immediately raise DA for lakhs of state employees and release pending dues.

In a post on X, Jakhar said after the latest hike, central government employees will receive DA at a rate of 60 per cent of basic pay.

In contrast, the Punjab government is providing only 42 per cent DA to its employees, with several installments still pending.

He said even the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a recent order stated that DA is the rightful entitlement of employees.

Therefore, the government should immediately increase the DA rate and release pending dues, including around Rs 15,000 crore related to delayed DA payments and pay commission arrears.

Jakhar emphasised that employees are a crucial part of any government, as they are responsible for implementing policies and programmes at the grassroots level. If they receive their full salaries on time, they can perform their duties more effectively.

He criticised the Punjab government, alleging poor financial management is behind the failure to provide employees with their rightful dues. He pointed out that after the recent hike, the gap in DA between central and Punjab government employees has widened to 18 per cent. PTI CHS ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)