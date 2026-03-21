Centre Raises Commercial LPG Supply to 50% Of Pre-Crisis Levels

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LPG Crisis India: Amid mounting energy pressures linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Indian government has ramped up the supply of commercial LPG, restoring it to half of pre-crisis levels from March 23, 2026. The move is aimed at cushioning the impact on essential services, particularly in the food and hospitality sectors. This appears to be a broader strategy to ensure continuity in critical services while managing limited energy resources efficiently.

Priority Supply For Essential Sectors

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the additional allocation includes a 20% increase in commercial LPG distribution, bringing overall availability to 50% of earlier levels.

This enhanced supply is being directed primarily towards sectors with high dependency on LPG. These include restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units, dairy facilities, and government-supported kitchens. Smaller 5KG cylinders are also being prioritised for migrant workers to ensure accessibility.

Alongside boosting LPG supplies, the government is actively promoting the use of piped natural gas (PNG) as an alternative fuel. Registration for PNG connections is reportedly being made mandatory in certain cases to encourage a gradual transition.

States Receive Increased Allocation

The Centre has also stepped up allocations to states and union territories, with an additional 20% supply being distributed across regions. This has enabled total commercial LPG availability to reach the revised 50% mark.

Priority in allocation continues to be given to hospitality businesses and industrial units, which rely heavily on uninterrupted fuel supply for operations. Authorities have also introduced registration requirements for accessing LPG, alongside encouraging applications for PNG connections.

Supply Rollout Across States

The Ministry noted that 20 states and union territories have already issued directives to implement the revised supply framework in line with central guidelines. In regions yet to formalise such orders, public sector oil companies are continuing to distribute commercial LPG cylinders.

Over the past week, approximately 13,479 metric tonnes of LPG have been supplied nationwide. Educational institutions and healthcare facilities have been given special consideration, with nearly half of the available commercial LPG directed towards these sectors.