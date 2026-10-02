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English NewsNewsIndiaCentre Identifies 28 Places, Geographical Features In Ladakh For Standardisation On Survey Of India Map

Centre Identifies 28 Places, Geographical Features In Ladakh For Standardisation On Survey Of India Map

 The 28 places and geographical features identified by the Centre include peaks, mountain ranges, passes, glaciers, valleys, rivers, lakes, land areas and other geographical features.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre identified 28 places/features in Ladakh Union Territory.
  • These are for inclusion on Survey of India's official map.
  • This ensures accurate recognition and public awareness of locations.
  • Identified features include peaks, passes, rivers, and land areas.

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Centre, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified 28 places and geographical features in Ladakh by their standard place and feature names for inclusion on the official map of the Survey of India (SoI), the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
 


 The MHA said the formal identification of the places and geographical features on the Survey of India map of the Union Territory of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and creating greater awareness among the public.
 


 "Central government, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified a total of 28 places/features, located in the UT of Ladakh, by standard place and feature names on the official map of Survey of India (SoI)," the Ministry said in a statement.
 


 "Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," it added.
 


 The 28 places and geographical features identified by the Centre include peaks, mountain ranges, passes, glaciers, valleys, rivers, lakes, land areas and other geographical features.
 


 The list includes Atisha Giri (Peak), Brangsa Land (Area), Chapchingal Pass (Pass), Kanishka Peak (Peak), Karun Pir (Mountain), Kuksel (Land Area), Martand Giri (Peak), Parpik (Glacier), Skamri Glacier (Glacier), Shachmirk Pass (Pass), Shkorga Valley (Valley), Zorawar Peak (Peak), Dehra Compass (Land Area), Drak Karpo (Mountain), Gogra (Land Area), Jolmori (Mountain), Kumarayana Point (Land Area), Panglung (Land Area), Rinchen Zangpo (Peak), Sakyasri Giri (Peak), Guru Rinpoche (Lake), Shamal Lungpa (Land Area), Yangpa River (River), Hot Spring (Water Body), Marpa Lotsava Ri (Peak), Milarepa Kangri (Peak), Shiva Ri (Peak) and Maheshvara Ri (Peak).
 


 The identification and standardisation of geographical names is part of the process of maintaining official cartographic records and ensuring consistency in the names used for geographical features on government maps.
 


 Survey of India, the country's national mapping agency, is responsible for surveying and mapping activities and preparation of official maps of India. The standardised representation of geographical features helps ensure consistency across official mapping and government records.
 


 The latest exercise comes in the context of Ladakh's strategic and geographical significance, with the Union Territory sharing international boundaries and comprising high-altitude mountainous terrain.
 


 The formal inclusion of the identified places and features on the Survey of India map is expected to provide standard references for these geographical locations and improve public awareness of their names and locations.
 


 The Ministry of Home Affairs said the identification was carried out in consultation with the Union Territory administration of Ladakh. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent development regarding geographical features in Ladakh?

The Centre, in consultation with the UT of Ladakh, has identified 28 places and geographical features for inclusion on the official map of the Survey of India (SoI).

Why were these places and features identified for the official map?

The identification aims to facilitate their accurate recognition and create greater public awareness. It also helps maintain official cartographic records and ensures consistency in names.

What kind of geographical features were identified in Ladakh?

The identified features include peaks, mountain ranges, passes, glaciers, valleys, rivers, lakes, and land areas. Examples are Atisha Giri (Peak), Yangpa River (River), and Shkorga Valley (Valley).

Published at : 02 Oct 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ladakh MHA
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