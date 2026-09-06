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English NewsNewsIndiaCentre Appoints Eight Chief Justices In High Courts Across India

Centre Appoints Eight Chief Justices In High Courts Across India

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the court.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eight High Court Chief Justices were appointed Saturday.
  • New Chiefs now head Patna, Calcutta, Bombay courts.
  • Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, J&K also received new leadership.
  • Rajasthan acting Chief Justice faced serious controversy allegations.

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Eight high court chief justices were appointed on Saturday, days after their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

In a post on X, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao, currently a judge of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the Bombay High Court will head the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal of the Chhattisgarh High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, while Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

A controversy erupted following serious, unprecedented allegations levelled against Rajasthan acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma by Supreme Court judge Sandeep Mehta.

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the court.

Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra of the Orissa High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court. Justice Alpesh Yeshwant Kogje of the Gujarat High Court will head the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati of the Rajasthan High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many high court chief justices were recently appointed?

Eight high court chief justices were appointed on Saturday, September 5. Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Who announced the appointment of the new chief justices?

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments in a post on X.

Which high courts received new Chief Justices in these appointments?

New Chief Justices were appointed for the Patna, Calcutta, Rajasthan, Bombay, Punjab and Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Courts.

Who was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court?

Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao, previously a judge of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

Which high court will Justice Ravindra V Ghuge now head?

Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the Bombay High Court will now head the Calcutta High Court as its Chief Justice.

Published at : 06 Sep 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
High Court Allahabad High Court Punjab And Haryana High Court Chief Justice Bombay High Court
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