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HomeNewsIndiaCentral Armed Police Forces officers despite years of service face delays in promotion: Cong leader

Central Armed Police Forces officers despite years of service face delays in promotion: Cong leader

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI): Senior Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore on Wednesday criticised the Centre over issues related to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, alleging delays in promotions and raising concerns over a proposed legislatio.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI): Senior Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore on Wednesday criticised the Centre over issues related to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, alleging delays in promotions and raising concerns over a proposed legislation.

In a statement, he said CAPF personnel, despite years of service, often face long delays in promotions, sometimes extending up to 25-30 years.

Referring to recent interactions by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with an assistant commandant and his family, the Congress leader said concerns of CAPF officers had been highlighted at the national level.

He also said its president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging implementation of a Supreme Court ruling related to service conditions of the officers.

According to the statement, the court favoured granting organised cadre status to the officers and ensuring timely promotions within their own cadre.

The Congress, however, expressed concern over the proposed CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, alleging that it seeks to make the appointment of IPS officers to senior posts permanent.

The party said such a move could be contrary to the spirit of the Supreme Court's directions and called for steps to address the grievances of CAPF personnel.

It urged the government to implement the court's orders and ensure fair service conditions for CAPF officers. PTI AG OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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