India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSC To Consider Plea Challenging Chief Election Commissioner Appointment Law

SC To Consider Plea Challenging Chief Election Commissioner Appointment Law

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 01:02 PM (IST)

The law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner has reached the Supreme Court, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant saying on Wednesday (October 7) that the court will consider the matter.

Senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice and sought the court’s consideration of the plea.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 07 Oct 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

India
India Slams Pakistan At UNGA For Backing Terror In J&K, Reiterates Right To Self-Defence
India Slams Pakistan At UNGA For Backing Terror In J&K, Reiterates Right To Self-Defence
India
Gujarat Man Forced To Perform Sex Act With Paramour In Public, Drink Urine Over 'Punishment' For Affair
Gujarat Man Forced To Perform Sex Act With Paramour In Public, Drink Urine Over 'Punishment' For Affair
India
‘Not The Time To Rest But...’: PM Modi Marks 25 Years At Helm, Recalls 2001 Gujarat Oath
‘Not The Time To Rest But...’: PM Modi Marks 25 Years At Helm, Recalls 2001 Gujarat Oath
India
Kharge To Host Lunch For INDIA Bloc MPs At Restaurant
Kharge To Host Lunch For INDIA Bloc MPs At Restaurant

Videos

Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Haryana Politics: Amit Shah Calls PM Modi's 25-Year Journey a Golden Chapter in India's History
India Politics: PM Modi Completes 25 Years in Government Leadership, Marks Milestone at Delhi Event
India Economy: RBI Raises Repo Rate to 5.50% After 3.5 Years, Loans and EMIs May Get Costlier

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget