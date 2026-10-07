Explorer
SC To Consider Plea Challenging Chief Election Commissioner Appointment Law
The law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner has reached the Supreme Court, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant saying on Wednesday (October 7) that the court will consider the matter.
Senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice and sought the court’s consideration of the plea.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Top Headlines
India
India Slams Pakistan At UNGA For Backing Terror In J&K, Reiterates Right To Self-Defence
India
Gujarat Man Forced To Perform Sex Act With Paramour In Public, Drink Urine Over 'Punishment' For Affair
India
‘Not The Time To Rest But...’: PM Modi Marks 25 Years At Helm, Recalls 2001 Gujarat Oath
India
Kharge To Host Lunch For INDIA Bloc MPs At Restaurant
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion