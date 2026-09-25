Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress staged nationwide protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Police detained many; water cannons used in Bihar, Chandigarh.

Gaurav Gogoi among leaders detained during various demonstrations.

Congress workers and leaders staged protests in several cities across the country on Friday, September 25, demanding the removal and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Protests were reported in Delhi, Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Patna, Jammu, Kolkata and Chandigarh, with police detaining several Congress leaders and workers as they attempted to cross barricades or march towards election offices.

Gaurav Gogoi Among Congress Leaders Detained

In Assam, Congress president Gaurav Gogoi led a march from the party’s state headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, towards the Chief Electoral Officer’s office. The protesters planned to burn an effigy of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Police had put up barricades near Rajiv Bhawan, which Gogoi and several other senior Congress leaders tried to cross. They were subsequently detained.

VIDEO | Guwahati: Congress leaders staged protest against Election Commission; protestors break police barricades; Gaurav Gogoi and several Congress workers detained.



Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) says, “If PM Modi and Amit Shah think they can suppress the voice… pic.twitter.com/UFyrGjGn5G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2026

Congress has accused Kumar of “vote theft” and alleged that his actions amounted to an attack on democracy. The party is demanding that he be removed from the post and arrested.

Delhi Protesters Break Through Barricades

In Delhi, Congress workers marched from the party headquarters towards the Election Commission office, demanding Kumar’s resignation.

The Delhi Police had installed two layers of barricades on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, near the BJP headquarters, to stop the protesters from proceeding further. Congress workers climbed over and broke through the first barricade, following which police detained several of them.

The Indian Youth Congress also staged a separate demonstration against the CEC. Protesters marched from the IYC office on Raisina Road towards the Election Commission headquarters, raising slogans and displaying posters and banners demanding accountability from Kumar.

Some IYC workers wore masks bearing Kumar’s face and had their hands bound in chains as part of the protest.

Water Cannons Used In Bihar, Chandigarh

In Bihar, police used water cannons to control protesters during the Congress demonstration.

The Congress, in a post on X, demanded Kumar’s immediate resignation and alleged “vote theft”, saying party workers across the country were protesting over the issue.

In Chandigarh, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring led a protest demanding Kumar’s removal and arrest. Congress leaders and workers marched towards the Election Commission office in Sector 17 but were stopped by police barricades.

Police used water cannons as protesters attempted to move past the barricades and later detained several Congress leaders, MLAs and workers.

Detentions Reported In Jammu, Lucknow

In Jammu, Congress MP Dr Syed Nasir Hussain and several others were detained during the protest.

In Lucknow, Congress workers staged a demonstration demanding the CEC’s resignation despite heavy rain. Police subsequently detained several protesters.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress workers protesting outside the State Election Commission office allegedly damaged the board installed outside the premises.

The protests were organised amid the Congress’ wider campaign against the Election Commission and its demands concerning electoral-roll revision and alleged irregularities in the exercise.