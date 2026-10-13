CJP Seeks Congress Support, Warns Nationwide Stir If Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Remains Out Of Reach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP urges opposition, Congress, to unite for common platform.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has threatened to launch simultaneous protests in major cities across several states if it is not allowed to demonstrate at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, as its agitation demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar continues.

The party said it would turn major cities across the country into protest centres similar to Jantar Mantar, with Rajasthan set to be the starting point within the next 10 days if it cannot hold its planned demonstration in the national capital.

The CJP has also called for opposition parties protesting against the Election Commission to unite on a common platform, arguing that the Congress should take the lead in bringing them together. It said the Congress should initiate talks with the party to coordinate their efforts.

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CJP Says Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Continues

CJP spokesperson Deepak Balyan said at a press conference in Jaipur on Monday, October 12, that the agitation against the chief election commissioner had neither been called off nor suspended. The party, he said, was continuing its efforts to reach Jantar Mantar, where it intended to begin a sit-in as soon as it managed to get there.

Balyan accused the authorities of adopting unlawful and undemocratic measures to prevent the protest. He alleged that Delhi had been turned into a cantonment, while trains and buses had been stopped in different parts of the country and people had been detained illegally.

Rajasthan To Be First Stop If Delhi Protest Is Blocked

Balyan warned that the CJP would expand its agitation to major cities in several states if the government continued what he described as its authoritarian approach. The party intends to organise protests across these cities, effectively turning them into alternative centres of demonstrations against the Election Commission.

The CJP has decided to begin the campaign in Rajasthan if it remains unable to protest at Jantar Mantar. Balyan said the party would launch a major agitation against the Election Commission in the state within the next 10 days.

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CJP Calls For Opposition Unity

Balyan said the CJP, the Congress and other opposition parties were protesting against what they consider the arbitrary actions of the chief election commissioner. Since the parties were raising a common issue, he argued, any initiative to bring them together would be a positive step.

He said a coordinated movement involving the parties could strengthen the agitation. The CJP has therefore urged opposition groups to work together rather than pursue their protests separately.

Party Seeks Meeting With Congress

Balyan said the CJP had been using the media to convey its message to the Congress, asking the party to arrange a meeting and explore the possibility of launching a joint agitation.

He also rejected the suggestion that the CJP was a proxy for any political party, asserting that it represented the voice of politically aware young people in the country. The party wants the Congress to engage with it directly and take the initiative in building a common platform for the protests.