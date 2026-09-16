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English NewsNewsIndiaCCB Searches Premises Linked To Former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh In Rs 100-Crore School Approval Case

CCB Searches Premises Linked To Former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh In Rs 100-Crore School Approval Case

CCB searched six premises linked to former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and his aide in an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval fraud case.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CCB searched former minister's premises over school approval fraud.
  • The probe originated from complaints about false school approvals.
  • Investigation previously involved arrests, frozen bank accounts.
  • DMK chief Stalin condemned searches as government's political vendetta.

Chennai/Tiruchirapalli, Sep 16 (PTI) The CCB sleuths on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at the residences and premises linked to former School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval fraud case, police said.

Searches were carried out across six locations -- four premises linked to the former minister and two premises associated with his aide, Valadi Karthik.

DMK president M K Stalin termed the searches a "blatant act of political vendetta" by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case against the former minister under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act following an examination of departmental records, financial transactions, and electronic evidence linked to his tenure as school education minister, according to an official release.

The probe originates from a complaint lodged by the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, which alleged that administrations of various private schools were defrauded with false promises of obtaining permanent recognition, upgradation, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) clearances, and other state government approvals.

Earlier on June 27, the CCB arrested 59-year-old B T Arasakumar of Saligramam for allegedly collecting over Rs 100 crore from school managements. Investigators have so far examined 177 affected private schools and questioned more than 250 individuals, including School Education Department personnel. Police have also frozen 20 bank accounts linked to Arasakumar and his family, alongside 29 accounts linked to another accused, Muthukumar.

During Wednesday's operations, investigating teams seized representations submitted to government offices, private school approval files, financial documents, computers, mobile phones, and hard drives.

CCB officials said further investigations and verification of seized digital and documentary evidence are underway.

Reacting to the CCB action, Stalin alleged that it was an attempt to divert public attention from pressing administrative failures.

"In frustration over being unable to fix problems shaking the state, the incompetent TVK government has launched the weapon of raids to divert people's attention," Stalin said in a post on 'X'.

He accused the administration of inaction, stating that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was away in London while the state faced widespread issues.

The DMK chief cited statewide protests over power cuts, the Pattinapakkam fishermen agitations, demonstrations outside the Secretariat by families of individuals missing in Nepal, acute shortages of Aavin milk, a double murder in Ramanathapuram, the fatal assault of a government bus driver during a Vinayagar Chaturthi procession in Chennai, and the harassment of a woman police officer in Ayanavaram by a TVK functionary.

Asserting that the DMK would fight the case through legal avenues, Stalin added: "Public anger cannot be appeased by conducting raids on the opposition. This government will soon realise that false accusations will not stand before the law." Meanwhile, high political drama unfolded outside Poyyamozhi's residence in Tiruchirappalli when senior DMK leader and former minister K N Nehru arrived to meet him during the searches.

Police personnel cordoned off the entrance and denied him entry. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were searches conducted at the premises linked to former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi?

Searches were conducted in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval fraud case. The CCB registered a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

What is the nature of the alleged fraud case involving private schools?

Private school administrations were allegedly defrauded with false promises of obtaining permanent recognition, upgradation, DTCP clearances, and other state government approvals. The complaint came from the Federation of Associations of Private Schools.

How did DMK president M K Stalin react to the searches?

M K Stalin termed the searches a

What items were seized during the recent searches?

Investigating teams seized representations submitted to government offices, private school approval files, financial documents, computers, mobile phones, and hard drives. Further investigations are underway.

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Tamil NAdu TVK CCB Raids
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