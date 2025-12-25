CBI To Approach Supreme Court Over Bail For Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The agency’s decision comes amid mounting public outrage and protests by the survivor, who fears that the bail order undermines both her safety and faith in the justice system.

High Court Grants Bail Pending Appeal

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court ordered the release of Sengar on bail while his appeal against conviction remains pending. Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in December 2019 for the rape of a minor.

The court suspended his sentence until the disposal of his appeal, effectively allowing him temporary relief despite the gravity of the crime.

Survivor’s Protest Sparks Political Attention

The move to challenge the High Court’s order follows a protest by the now 25-year-old survivor in Delhi. Seeking justice and protection, she also met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who assured her of their support.

Expressing anguish over the decision, the survivor questioned what message such bail orders send to women across the country.

“If a convict gets bail in a case like this, how will the country’s daughters remain safe? For us, this decision is no less than kaal (death). Those with money win, those without money lose,” she said, according to PTI.

Her words reflect not just personal fear, but a broader concern about accountability and equality before the law.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Bail Order ‘Shameful’

Reacting sharply to the development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the survivor deserved dignity, safety, and justice—not intimidation or fear.

In a post in Hindi on X, he questioned the treatment meted out to the survivor and criticised the bail granted to Sengar.

“Is such treatment of a gang-rape survivor appropriate? Is it her ‘fault’ that she has the courage to raise her voice for justice? The fact that her perpetrator has been granted bail is extremely disappointing and shameful, especially when the survivor is repeatedly harassed and living under the shadow of fear,” Gandhi wrote.

What the Delhi High Court Ordered

While granting bail, the Delhi High Court imposed strict conditions on Sengar. The court directed that he must not come within a five-kilometre radius of the survivor’s residence and must not threaten or intimidate either her or her mother.

The order clearly stated that any violation of these conditions would lead to the automatic cancellation of bail.

Sengar to Remain in Jail for Another Conviction

Despite the bail in the rape case, Sengar will not be released from prison immediately. He is also serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the survivor’s father and has not been granted bail in that case.

As a result, he will continue to remain behind bars.