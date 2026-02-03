CBI Takes Over Probe Into Ankita Bhandari Murder Case After Uttarakhand CM’s Recommendation

A major development has emerged in the Ankita Bhandari murder case as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe following the recommendation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CBI’s Special Crime Branch, Section-2, has registered a case against an unidentified VIP in Delhi. On Monday, the investigative team arrived in Uttarakhand to begin field operations. The move reflects the state government’s commitment to uncovering all aspects of justice in the case.

Renewed Focus After Viral Audio and Video

The case regained attention following the circulation of viral audio and videos involving former BJP legislator Suresh Rathore and his alleged wife Urmila Sanawar. In a Facebook Live session, Sanawar referred to a VIP’s role in the murder. This led to heightened political tensions and increased demands from opposition parties and organizations for a CBI probe.

The Uttarakhand government acted promptly to address all doubts and ensure transparency. On January 9, Chief Minister Dhami recommended a CBI investigation. The government emphasized that no one, regardless of influence, will be allowed to evade the law and that its priority is uncovering the truth.

Previous Convictions In The Case

Significant judicial action has already been taken in the murder case of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at Vantra Resort, who was killed on September 18, 2022. Her body was dumped in the Cheela Shakti Canal and recovered a week later. Following an extensive investigation by the SIT, a 500-page chargesheet was filed, with 97 witnesses named and 47 testifying in court.

The main accused, Pulkit Arya, owner of Vantra Resort, along with Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were sentenced to life imprisonment. Pulkit Arya was convicted under serious charges including murder, evidence tampering, harassment, and immoral trafficking.

Focus On VIP Allegations

Questions had long surrounded the alleged VIP present at the resort on the night of the murder. Ankita had reportedly informed her friend Pushpdeep that Pulkit Arya pressured her to provide ‘extra services’ to a VIP. The CBI investigation will focus on this angle.

The government has clarified that while initial evidence led to convictions, any new facts or allegations will be thoroughly investigated. The CBI probe reflects the state’s commitment to pursuing the matter to its full extent.

The Uttarakhand government has assured complete cooperation with the CBI. The investigative agency will operate independently, and further actions will be based on the facts that emerge. Officials believe the CBI inquiry will not only clarify doubts regarding the VIP but also strengthen public confidence in the justice system and ensure justice for the victim’s family.

The commencement of the CBI investigation underscores the state government’s policy of transparency and accountability, signaling that justice remains the highest priority and that no truth will be suppressed at any level.