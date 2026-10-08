CBI raids: AAP, BJP hold protests against each other in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI): A day after the CBI raids at multiple locations linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's OSD, the ruling AAP held protests at several places across the state including Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Barnala against the BJP-led Centre, alleging misuse of central agencies.

The BJP also held statewide protests on Wednesday against Mann and the AAP government over the issue of corruption.

The CBI registered a corruption case against OSD Rajbir Ghuman and his associates on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and conducted searches at eight locations on Tuesday.

Directing a probe by the federal agency, the high court earlier noted that the material shared by the Enforcement Directorate prima facie indicated the officer's involvement in acts of corruption.

During the AAP's protest, Cabinet ministers, party MLAs and other leaders took to the streets, accusing the BJP of misusing CBI and ED in opposition-ruled states.

The Central government was using agencies like the ED and CBI as political weapons wherever the people had elected non-BJP governments, said an AAP leader.

AAP leaders claimed that similar tactics had earlier been witnessed in states such as West Bengal and Jharkhand and alleged that a "conspiracy" was now being orchestrated in Punjab to "defame" the Mann government and obstruct its "development-oriented" work.

Health Minister Balbir Singh said the CBI was made to conduct raids at eight locations in Punjab with the sole intention of "defaming" the Mann government, but the agency returned "empty-handed".

"The BJP got the CBI to conduct raids at eight locations to defame the Mann government, but nothing was found. The people of Punjab have seen through this entire drama. This entire exercise is aimed at diverting attention from the questions being raised against the Election Commission and the BJP itself," he alleged.

In Amritsar, AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur attacked the BJP, saying the saffron party sounded the poll bugle by unleashing central agencies in Punjab ahead of the elections.

"By getting ED and CBI raids conducted in Punjab, the BJP has sounded the poll bugle for the upcoming elections. The BJP cannot match the development work being done by the Mann government, so it wants to suppress the AAP through coercion and intimidation. Such tactics may work in some other states, but Punjabis will never tolerate this hooliganism," she said.

In Ludhiana, party leaders led by MLA Ashok Parashar took out a massive protest march and burnt an effigy of the Modi government.

Tension prevailed outside the district headquarters of the BJP near Dana Mandi in Ludhiana, as workers of the AAP and the BJP held counter-protests.

Heavy police force was deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident or clash between the two sides.

Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal said the Centre was attempting to stop AAP and CM Mann by "misusing" central agencies.

The BJP also held protests over 30 locations across the state.

BJP leaders alleged that the Chief Minister's Office has become "a hub of corruption" and that the AAP pushed Punjab into a "quagmire of corruption".

They further alleged that now, if a CBI investigation has been initiated pursuant to the high court's orders, the chief minister and the AAP leadership are attempting to defame the BJP. PTI CHS KVK

KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)