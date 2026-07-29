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English NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka To Challenge CWRC Order Directing Cauvery Water Release To Tamil Nadu

Karnataka To Challenge CWRC Order Directing Cauvery Water Release To Tamil Nadu

Karnataka will appeal the CWRC's order to release 4 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, saying the state cannot spare the water.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka to appeal directive for Cauvery water release.
  • CWRC ordered 3,500 cusecs daily to Tamil Nadu.
  • State cites inability to release water due to scarcity.
  • Appeal lodged with Cauvery Water Management Authority today.

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) The Karnataka government has decided to file an appeal against the CWRC's direction to the state to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Wednesday.

He said the appeal will be filed before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), as the state is not in a position to release water to the neighbour.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC ) on Tuesday directed Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu, commencing July 29 for 15 days, which equals a release of 4 TMC.

"It will be difficult for us to abide by the CWRC's orders, so we decided to appeal. Karnataka government's advisor sent a draft, which we sent to Delhi. Our Senior Advocate Mohan Katarki will approve and send the draft. Once he sends it, we will file the appeal today itself. Our Additional Chief Secretary will file the appeal," Reddy, state Water Resources Minister, said.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials, he said Karnataka was not in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu.

"We are filing the appeal against the CWRC's order before the CWMA. If any appeal has to be filed against the CWMA's order then we will have to go before the Supreme Court. We are filing an appeal before the CWMA today itself," he added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Karnataka Karnataka  Cauvery Water Dispute Tamil NAdu
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