Casteism running UP: Akhilesh Yadav after SP workers' scuffle with cops in Rae Bareli

Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over a confrontation involving SP and ABVP workers in Rae Bareli, alleging that "sajatiyavad" (casteism) was running the state instead of the government.

"Uttar Pradesh does not have a government; 'sajatiyavad' is running the state," Yadav said in a post on X, sharing a video clip of a news report on the Raebareli incident.

"Those in power are continuously attacking the PDA to show their authority. Every attack on the PDA will always keep the BJP away from power," he said.

His remarks came after a large number of SP workers led by the party's Rae Bareli district president Engineer Virendra Yadav gathered at Shaheed Chowk and marched to the offices of the superintendent of police and the district magistrate (DM) to protest over the incident.

Virendra Yadav said the district magistrate heard their concerns and assured them of an inquiry.

The protest followed a confrontation between SP's student wing Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the RSS-affiliated student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers at the Firoz Gandhi Degree College on Thursday. The SP student wing was conducting an awareness campaign when its members came face-to-face with ABVP workers, leading to an argument.

Kotwali police reached the spot and pacified both sides. Virendra Yadav and other office-bearers also reached the spot. An argument reportedly took place between the Kotwali in-charge and Virendra Yadav.

SP leaders and workers subsequently reached the office of the superintendent of police, from where police allegedly removed them and manhandled some of them, including a party MLA.

They gathered again on Friday at Shaheed Chowk before proceeding to the offices of the superintendent of police and the DM. SP state secretary Shashikant Sharma, Harchandpur MLA Rahul Lodhi and Bachhrawan MLA Shyam Sundar Bharti were among those present.

Circle Officer (City) Ashish Nigam earlier said that both sides submitted their demands and objections through memoranda and complaints to the college administration and officials.

He rejected allegations circulating on social media that police had assaulted students or workers, calling them "completely false, misleading and baseless".

Police had instead intervened to maintain peace and law and order, he said. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)