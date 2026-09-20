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English NewsNewsIndia‘Caste Discrimination Weakens Society’s Collective Resolve’: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

‘Caste Discrimination Weakens Society’s Collective Resolve’: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called for an end to caste discrimination, stressing social unity and India’s continued rise on the global stage.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
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  • India achieves rapid global progress; RSS continues its national mission.

Asserting that India's global rise will serve the broader good of humanity, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday called for the eradication of internal social divisions, comparing the collective strength of a united society to the power of a clenched fist.

Speaking as the RSS approaches the conclusion of its centenary year, Hosabale underscored that while the organisation's milestone anniversary is drawing to a close, its core mission and the nation's progress, remain an ongoing journey. He highlighted India's rapid advancements across economic, industrial, and diplomatic fronts, noting that the country's growing international prestige brings pride to its citizens.

A central theme of Hosabale's address was the imperative of social cohesion. He warned against divisions rooted in caste, sect, language, and region, urging society to look past internal discrimination to build enduring strength. Adapting to modern inventions and changing times while staying anchored to cultural roots, he noted, is what renders India an "indestructible, immortal nation."

Hosabale emphasised that India is making rapid strides economically and industrially. He noted that the leadership of the Prime Minister has elevated the nation's standing on the world stage, asserting that "Bharat’s rise will bring many benefits to humanity."

Addressing the milestone of the Sangh, he stated: "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is working towards the ultimate glory of Bharat. The Sangh's centenary year is drawing to a close, but there is no full stop to its work, nor to Bharat's journey."

Hosabale highlighted that regional, linguistic, and caste-based discrimination separates citizens and weakens collective resolve. He urged society to look beyond internal identities to foster national unity.

Illustrating the power of unity, Hosabale remarked: "Every finger has power, but when all four fingers come together, the thumb is on top of it. In this fist, the power of each finger is gathered together, and the strength that comes together within the fist is the power of organisation."

He reiterated that the fundamental role of the RSS shakha (branch) remains focused on two pillars: building individual character and awakening the spirit of selfless organisation across society.

Hosabale concluded by calling on workers to carry out national service selflessly and with authenticity, ensuring that a modern, vibrant India continues to adapt to the future without losing sight of its historical foundation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dattatreya Hosabale Caste Discrimination RSS
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