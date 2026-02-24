Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a significant development with diplomatic overtones, the Canadian government has launched proceedings to strip Tahawwur Hussain Rana of his citizenship, citing alleged misrepresentation in his application. The move comes days before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to visit India on February 26, amid efforts to stabilise relations between Ottawa and New Delhi.

Rana, a Pakistan-born businessman currently in Indian custody, is facing trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rana's Alleged Misrepresentation In Citizenship Application

According to Canadian media reports, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has informed Rana that his citizenship may be revoked on the grounds that it was obtained through false declarations.

Rana immigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a citizen in 2001. However, authorities allege that when he applied for citizenship in 2000, he inaccurately represented his residency history. He reportedly claimed to have lived in Ottawa and Toronto for four consecutive years, declaring only a six-day absence from the country.

Subsequent investigations by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) allegedly found that Rana had spent much of that period in Chicago, where he owned property and operated businesses, including an immigration consultancy and a grocery store.

Officials described the alleged conduct as “a serious and deliberate deception,” arguing that the omissions misled authorities into believing he met the residency criteria required for Canadian citizenship. A spokesperson from the immigration department told Global News that revocation in such cases is necessary to preserve the integrity of Canadian nationality.

Case Before Federal Court

The matter has now been placed before a federal court, which will determine whether Rana’s citizenship should be formally revoked. Canadian authorities have clarified that the action is based strictly on the alleged misrepresentation in his application and is not directly tied to terrorism-related charges.

Rana is accused of playing a role in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba, which killed more than 160 people and remains one of India’s deadliest terror incidents.

Diplomatic Context & India Visit

The timing of Canada’s move is noteworthy. Prime Minister Carney is expected to travel to Mumbai for discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business leaders, as both countries attempt to advance trade negotiations after two years of strained ties.

Relations between Ottawa and New Delhi had cooled under the previous government led by Justin Trudeau, making the upcoming visit diplomatically significant.

For India, Rana’s impending trial remains a highly sensitive issue, closely linked to national memory and justice for the victims of the 2008 attacks. Canada’s citizenship revocation proceedings, though framed as an immigration matter, add another layer to an already complex diplomatic landscape.