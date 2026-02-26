Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will undertake an official maiden visit to India from February 27 to March 2, 2026 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trip marks Carney’s first official engagement with India since assuming office and is being closely watched as a potential turning point in bilateral ties.

Carney will arrive in Mumbai on February 27, where he is scheduled to participate in a series of business engagements over two days. His itinerary includes interactions with Indian and Canadian chief executives, industry leaders, financial experts, academicians and representatives of Canadian pension funds operating in India.

Mumbai Leg Focused on Business and Investment

The Mumbai leg of the visit is expected to centre on strengthening commercial linkages. Discussions will involve trade flows, long-term investments and collaboration in key sectors. By engaging directly with corporate leaders and institutional investors, the Canadian Prime Minister is signalling Ottawa’s intent to deepen economic cooperation with India.

The visit will then shift to New Delhi on March 1, setting the stage for high-level diplomatic engagement.

Delegation-Level Talks at Hyderabad House

On March 2, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. The leaders will review progress across multiple sectors under the India–Canada Strategic Partnership.

The discussions will build on their previous meetings in Kananaskis in June 2025 and Johannesburg in November 2025. Officials say the talks will cover trade and investment, energy cooperation, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research and innovation, as well as people-to-people ties.

The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments, reflecting the broader geopolitical context shaping both nations’ foreign policies.

In addition, Modi and Carney will participate in the India–Canada CEO Forum, underlining the emphasis on economic collaboration during the visit.

Efforts to Rebuild Trust

The trip is widely viewed as an important step towards normalising relations and restoring confidence between the two countries. After a period of strain in recent years, diplomatic engagement appears to be gaining renewed momentum.

During the tenure of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, India–Canada ties experienced tensions that affected bilateral cooperation. Carney’s outreach is being interpreted as an effort to reset the relationship, strengthen mutual trust and elevate collaboration across strategic and economic domains.