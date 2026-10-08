Can't harm Modi as long as 'Sanatan power' exists in India: Assam CM in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 7 (PTI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be unable to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi as long as the "power of Sanatan" exists in India.

Sarma also praised Modi's leadership and BJP's growth over the past two decades.

Addressing an event in Varanasi, Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi, listen, as long as there is the power of Sanatan in India, you cannot harm even a hair on Narendra Modi ('baal bhi baanka nahi kar sakte')."

Sarma, who was speaking at the culmination of a 'Seva Sankalp' bike rally from Kashi to Vadnagar and back, marking Narendra Modi's 25 years in public office, said October 7 marks the day in 2001 when Modi took charge as Gujarat chief minister.

Highlighting the government's handling of militancy and terrorism, he said "Naxalism" has been eradicated.

"There was a time when even Parliament was attacked; people from Pakistan came, terrorists marched into our country and attacked our Parliament. But today Pakistan does not enter India; India enters Pakistan and destroys it. This is leadership," he said.

Sarma also referred to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying people had once stopped believing that the temple would be built at the site of the Babri Masjid.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of the country in 2014. Before this, Hindus had stopped believing that the Ram Mandir would ever be built at the place of the Babri Masjid. But today, under leadership of the prime minister, we drove away Babar and built the Ram temple," he said.

He said, "If Babar and Aurangzeb are buried under the soil today, the reason is Narendra Modi," also asserting that BJP would remain in power in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam for the next 50 years.

Recalling Modi's tenure in Gujarat, Sarma said he had transformed the state after the devastating earthquake and subsequently helped build a "modern India".

He said the BJP, which was once the principal opposition party, had emerged as the ruling party under Modi's leadership.

Sarma credited Modi with the expansion of BJP and the National Democratic Alliance, as well as India's emergence as a major global power.

Speaking about his home state Assam, Sarma said the state had once been associated with bomb blasts and agitations but has now witnessed development and investments, particularly in the semiconductor sector.

He contrasted the development of border infrastructure under the Modi government with that under Congress-led governments, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh.

"There was a time when our soldiers used to tell Congress leaders, give us roads so that we can reach the China border in the Northeast, give us trains, give us missiles, give us guns. The Congress did not have the strength, and did nothing for the soldiers on the border," Sarma, who was earlier in Congress before switching to BJP, claimed.

"Today, I invite you all, come to Arunachal sometime. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built six-lane highways and railway lines. Now, our soldiers can reach the China border and protect Bharat Mata," Sarma said.

He said India is now capable of manufacturing mobile phones and semiconductor chips and would eventually manufacture aircraft as well.

Appealing to BJP workers to take the development narrative to villages across Uttar Pradesh and other states, Sarma said the party would have to continue working under leadership of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"God gave the BJP a leader like Narendra Modi and under the leadership of that leader we have to continue working.

"For the next 50 years, we have to keep the BJP in Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh, in Gujarat and in Assam. With this resolve, today we will go home -- not to sleep, but to serve the country and make Bharat Mata Vishwaguru," he said. PTI KIS ARB

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)