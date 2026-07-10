No, the Centre states ethanol blending has been part of India's fuel policy for over two decades, starting with a pilot in 2001. The EBP Programme was implemented through a
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Can E20 Damage Your Car? Centre Answers FAQs On Price, Vehicle Safety And Ethanol-Blended Petrol
Centre defended E20 fuel, saying its rollout was phased and scientifically validated. It dismissed concerns over vehicle damage, pricing and fuel choice, highlighting lower oil imports.
- Centre defended India's Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme.
- E20 rollout was gradual, based on extensive scientific testing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Did India rush the E20 rollout?
Is E20 cheaper than regular petrol?
No, when international crude oil is around $70 per barrel, E20 can be more expensive to produce due to remunerative ethanol procurement rates. The main benefit is reduced exposure to volatile global crude prices, not necessarily cheaper fuel.
Does E20 damage older vehicles?
No, the ministry dismissed these claims as misinformation, citing years of scientific testing and field data. Major automobile manufacturers reported no E20-related corrosion, wear, or component damage in older vehicles.
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