Called me terrorist; said won't let vehicles from J-K on the route: Bus driver on attack in Haryana

Ramban/Jammu, Oct 18 (PTI): The driver of a Srinagar-bound luxury sleeper bus alleged that he was called a “terrorist” during a dinner stop in Haryana, where a confrontation reportedly escalated into an attack on the vehicle that left two people injured.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Stones were allegedly pelted at the bus near Kurukshetra, shattering its windows.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his office had taken up the matter with the Haryana government, which had assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law.

Two men have been rounded up for allegedly throwing stones at the bus following a dispute in Haryana's Karnal district, which left a passenger and a dhaba employee injured, according to police.

Talking to PTI on reaching Ramban, Waqar Chaudhary, the driver, said the incident took place outside a hotel in Nilokheri, where he had stopped the bus carrying 35 passengers for dinner.

“The bus operates on the Srinagar–Delhi route. I had parked it at a hotel for dinner when I noticed some men already present in the parking area. One of them initially shouted at me from a distance, telling me to move the vehicle.

"He approached and called me a ‘terrorist’ and again ordered me to move the bus. He then tried to tamper with the number plate before striking the window with a key and damaging the glass. Subsequently, he entered the bus and started fighting with me, saying that they would not allow Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicles to operate on the route," Chaudhary claimed.

Chaudhary said more than half of the passengers had already disembarked, while six or seven remained inside the bus when the incident occurred.

“He abused me in front of the passengers and tried to drag me out of the vehicle. The hotel staff intervened and took me inside to protect me. Meanwhile, the man called some other men, who arrived on motorcycles. Three or four of them were involved in the incident, and they vandalised the bus,” he alleged, adding that two passengers were also injured in the attack.

Alleging a lack of support from the police, Chaudhary said such incidents left Kashmiri transporters vulnerable to harassment and intimidation.

“Such incidents happen frequently. People call us terrorists simply because we are Kashmiris and force us to leave. Nobody listens to us, and we get no justice,” he said.

Passengers said they were having dinner at the hotel when they noticed the driver being assaulted and his vehicle vandalised.

Abdullah, a resident of Srinagar, alleged that the man involved appeared to be heavily intoxicated and repeatedly returned after escaping when people attempted to stop him.

He said the police were called and arrived at the scene. However, Abdullah alleged that he, too, was arrested and beaten inside the police lockup and eventually lost consciousness and required hospital treatment.

He claimed that the men who allegedly attacked the vehicle were released after an individual associated with them intervened, reportedly claiming that they were the sons of a local village head.

Abdullah also alleged that the police subsequently accused him of assaulting officers and tearing their uniforms. The passenger said he had not fully recovered from his injuries and intended to submit a written complaint at the concerned police station before pursuing a formal FIR.

Chaudhary and the passengers have appealed to the administrations in Srinagar and Haryana to intervene, ensure a fair investigation and prevent similar incidents against Kashmiri transport operators and passengers.

“We appeal to the administrations in Srinagar and Haryana to resolve this matter. If we have committed any wrongdoing, tell us what it is and take action according to the law. But we should not be harassed, abused or branded terrorists simply because we are Kashmiris,” Chaudhary's helper said. PTI COR TAS TAS SKY

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)